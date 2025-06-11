Profiling Auburn’s 10 newcomers

The Tigers will field an almost entirely new team in 2025-26 with three D-I transfers, one D-II transfer, one international signee, two junior college signees and three true freshmen.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl and his staff worked furiously to rebuild Auburn’s roster after a second trip to the Final Four in six years.

KADEN MAGWOOD

Size: 6-2, 175

Hometown: Louisville, KY

Previous school: Combine Academy in Lincolnton, NC

Eligibility left: Four years

Primary position: Point guard (1)

Can also play: Wing (2/3)

Notes: Magwood averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 21 games for Combine in the Overtime Elite league last season. He shot 48.9 percent from the floor, 33.5 percent from 3-point range and 80.2 percent from the free throw line. He was rated the nation’s No. 60 overall prospect in the 2025 class.

Pearl on Magwood: “Kaden is a really dynamic offensive player who can score at all three levels. He can play with and without the ball. He has quickness, speed and athleticism that can affect the game on both ends. He also has a great feel for the game.”

KEVIN OVERTON

Size: 6-5, 200

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

Previous schools: Texas Tech 2024-25, Drake 2023-24

Eligibility left: Two years

Primary position: Wing (2/3)

Can also play: Point guard (1)

Notes: Overton averaged 7.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game as Texas Tech’s sixth man last season. He helped the Red Raiders reach the Elite Eight in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, getting knocked out by eventual national champion Florida in the West Region championship game.

Pearl on Overton: “Kevin Overton is a winner. He has been a part of two great teams at Drake and Texas Tech with two outstanding coaching staffs. The way he plays, flat out impacts winning. He has always been known as a tough, physical defender and a 3 and D guy. Kevin will have the opportunity to expand his game at Auburn. Graduating Denver Jones, Miles Kelly and Chris Moore, we needed a veteran leader to call our young backcourt. The character, toughness and work ethic that Kevin brings will add to our culture and rebuild our roster.”

SIMON WALKER

Size: 6-4, 195

Hometown: Huntsville, AL

Previous school: Huntsville High School

Eligibility left: Four years

Primary position: Wing (2/3)

Can also play: Point guard (1)

Notes: Walker averaged approximately 14 points per games as a senior after averaging 11 points, four rebounds and 3 assists as a junior.

Pearl on Walker: “Simon has been coming to our basketball camps since he was a freshman in high school. He has worked so hard to develop into a high-major college basketball player. He is a really solid defender, great communicator and has great range on his 3-point shot. His mental and physical toughness serves him well.”

ABDUL BASHIR

Size: 6-7, 165

Hometown: Omaha, NE

Previous school: Casper Community College

Eligibility left: Three years

Primary position: Wing (2/3)

Can also play: Point guard (1)

Notes: Bashir averaged 27.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 31 games as a sophomore. He shot 41.4 percent from the floor, 36.8 percent from range and 87.7 percent from the free throw line. His season-high was 49 points, and he also had three other games with more than 40 points. He was named a NJCAA All-American and the Region IX North Player of the Year.

Pearl on Bashir: “Abdul is a special talent. If he can see it, he can make it. Falling in line with some of the great shooters we’ve had here at Auburn. He has great length, instinct and feel for the game. With three years of eligibility, I am excited about Abdul working on his body, improving his skills and becoming a dominant player.”

ELYJAH FREEMAN

Size: 6-8, 185

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

Previous schools: Lincoln Memorial 2024-25

Eligibility left: Three years

Primary position: Wing (2/3)

Can also play: Point guard or perhaps Stretch 4 in future

Notes: Freeman averaged 18.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a freshman at LMU, which is a D-II school. He shot 58.7 percent from the floor and 45.6 percent from 3-point range. He was named the SAC Freshman of the Year.

Pearl on Freeman: “Elyjah Freeman is your classic late bloomer. He was under recruited out of high school, goes to Lincoln Memorial and just does a tremendous job. One of the best offensive players in all of Division II basketball as a freshman, Elyjah is an incredibly hard worker, dedicated and driven. He’s got some instincts that are hard to teach. He also has the size of a forward, but he will play a big guard position for Auburn. Incredible mom and great support at home. He was one of the best young players we evaluated in the portal this year.”

SEBASTIAN WILLIAMS-ADAMS

Size: 6-8, 230

Hometown: Houston, TX

Previous school: St. John’s High School

Eligibility left: Four years

Primary position: Stretch 4

Can also play: N/A

Notes: Williams-Adams averaged 18.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.7 blocks as a senior. He averaged 21.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks as a junior. He finished with 2,307 points, 1,009 rebounds and a school-record 407 assists during his career at St. John’s.

Pearl on Williams-Adams: “Sebastian fits the mold of so many of the great point forwards we’ve had here at Auburn. He is tough and physical. He can guard multiple positions on the floor. He’s really hard to stay in front of off the bounce. He is a great finisher around the basket and has the potential to become a great perimeter shooter. Sebastian is of the highest character, and even at a young age, has demonstrated he has many of the qualities of being a great Auburn man.”

KEYSHAWN HALL

Size: 6-7, 240

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

Previous schools: UCF 2024-25, George Mason 2023-24, UNLV 2022-23

Eligibility left: One year

Primary position: Stretch 4

Can also play: Wing (2/3)

Notes: Hall averaged 18.8 points, 7.1 rebound and 2.4 assists per game at UCF last season, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors. He had a career-high 40 points, seven rebounds and six assists against Arizona State.He shot 42.7 percent from the floor, 35.4 percent from 3-point range and 81.6 percent from the free throw line.

Pearl on Hall: “Keyshawn was one of the most impactful players in the transfer portal. He was the leading scorer in the Big 12 and is a bucket getter. He is a very difficult 1-on-1 cover and can play multiple positions, both offensively and defensively. He is just a matchup nightmare for the opponent. I thought the biggest factor in his decision was his desire to finish out his college career on top and win a championship.”

KESHAWN MURPHY

Size: 6-10, 230

Hometown: Birmingham, AL

Previous school: Mississippi State (2022-25)

Eligibility left: One year

Primary position: Center (5)

Can also play: Stretch 4

Notes: Murphy averaged 11.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game last season. He shot an SEC-best 60.4 percent from the floor in conference games. He also shot 61.9 percent from the free throw line and made 4 of 27 3-pointers.

Pearl on Murphy: “When you graduate one of the best frontlines in college basketball, you’ve got some work to do. Johni Broome, Dylan Cardwell, Chaney Johnson and Ja’Heim Hudson did a tremendous job for us this year – the best in Auburn Basketball history. I’ve known KeShawn Murphy since he was a ninth grader and watched him develop in high school and continue to improve at Mississippi State. He is one of the most efficient players in our league. He impacts the game on both the offensive and defensive ends. I am really excited about the prospect of continuing to develop another big man in the lines of Chuma Okeke, JT Thor, Jabari Smith, Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome. KeShawn is a great young man from a wonderfully supportive family.”

FILIP JOVIC

Size: 6-8, 225

Hometown: Bijeljina, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Previous team: KK Mega Basket in Serbia

Eligibility left: Four years

Primary position: Center 5

Can also play: Stretch 4

Notes: Jović averaged 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.6 blocks in 22.1 minutes per game last season. He shot .572 from the floor and made 10 of 43 3-pointers. He scored 16 points and had seven rebounds in an exhibition game against NBA G League United.

Pearl on Jovic: “We are excited about Filip’s decision to trust Auburn and come to this country to work on his dream of playing at the highest level. Since he was 16 years old, he has trained with and competed against the best in Europe. Filip comes to us from KK Mega Basket which has been one of the best development programs in all of Europe with 15 NBA Draft picks since 2013 including Nikola Jokić. Having graduated one of the best frontlines in the history of Auburn Basketball – Johni Broome, Dylan Cardwell and Chaney Johnson – Filip sees the opportunity and the Auburn Family is truly excited.”

EMEKA OPURUM

Size: 7-0, 205

Hometown: Lagos, Nigeria

Previous school: Butler Community College 2024-25

Eligibility left: Three years

Primary position: Center (5)

Can also play: N/A

Notes: Opurum averaged 9.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for Butler last season. He was named first-team All-KJCCC and Jayhawk Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Pearl on Opurum: “I am really proud of the track record we’ve had of developing big men in the line of Johni Broome, Dylan Cardwell, Walker Kessler and Austin Wiley. Emeka has great upside. He is a legit seven-footer. He has a great wingspan, great timing defensively and has the ability to move his feet. Emeka has three years of eligibility and a great desire to work on his game and body. He is an outstanding student and athlete. We’ve had great success with guys with a Nigerian background in Chuma Okeke, Isaac Okoro and Babatunde “Stretch” Akingbola.”