WAR ROOM: June 10-12

The revolving door of official visitors continues through the midweek in Auburn. Five official visitors are set to make their way to the Plains June 10-12. Headlined by one of the nation's top tight ends and the No. 1 wide receiver in the country that's committed to LSU, it's another busy week in Auburn. This means it's time for another AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Allen Turner Toyota of Auburn.

TOP TIGHT END TARGET RETURNING Auburn will see its top tight end target back on campus this weekend, as Kaiden Prothro returns to the Plains for his official visit. The No. 2 tight end in the country is heading to the SEC, but to which school remains a close race. Georgia hosted him on an official visit May 16-18, Alabama hosted him last weekend and Auburn gets its shot during the midweek. He's set to officially visit Florida this weekend and head to Texas the following weekend.

FIVE-STAR WR VISITING The No. 1 receiver in the country and five-star LSU commit Tristen Keys is expected back for the first time since April. Auburn is trying to stay relevant in his recruitment, as Keys is at least open to exploring other programs. He's previously visited Texas A&M and Miami, with trips to Alabama, Ole Miss and back to LSU also planned for later this month.

TRIO OF DEFENSIVE BACKS Auburn will get three defensive backs on campus this week, with four-star Danny Odem the headliner of the group. The Rivals100 cornerback out of Orlando, Fla., will be making his way to the Plains for the first time, as the Tigers are looking to work their way back into his recruitment. Odem dropped a top eight last month and Auburn was left out.

TJ Umenyiora was offered by Auburn last month and quickly set up an official visit with the Tigers. He's the son of former NFL defensive lineman Osi Umenyiora and has taken official visits to Northwestern, Mississippi State and Michigan State.