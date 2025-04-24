Auburn mock draft tracker

Running back Jarquez Hunter, who finished his four years at Auburn ranked fourth all-time with 3,371 rushing yards, is ranked by ESPN’s Mel Kiper as the No. 19 running back in the draft.

No former Tigers are currently projected to be taken in the first round or Friday night’s second and third rounds. But between two and four are expected to be drafted on Saturday, which will include rounds 4-7.

AUBURN | The 2025 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night with a small group of Auburn players hoping to hear their names called over the next three days.

Kiper ranks KeAndre Lambert-Smith as the No. 25 wide receiver, Eugene Asante as the No. 21 off-ball linebacker and Jalen McLeod as the No. 19 outside linebacker.

Lambert-Smith had 50 receptions for 981 yards and eight touchdowns in his lone season at Auburn after transferring from Penn State. Asante had 136 tackles, 13.0 tackles-for-loss and 7.5 sacks in three seasons at AU after transferring from North Carolina and McLeod had 105 tackles, 24.0 tackles-for-loss and 13.5 sacks in two seasons at AU after transferring from Appalachian State.

Those four players show up the most in different seven-round mock drafts. ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Asante and Hunter both going in the sixth round. CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards has Lambert-Smith in the fifth round, Hunter in the sixth, and Asante and McLeod in the seventh.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Hunter in the fifth round, Lambert-Smith in the sixth and Asante in the seventh. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has Hunter in the fourth, Lambert-Smith in the fifth and Asante in the seventh.

Most mock drafts have former Miami quarterback Cam Ward going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, former Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns and former Penn State edge Abdul Carter No. 3 to the N.Y. Giants.

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which is being held in Green Bay, Wis., gets underway Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT. Rounds 2-3 will begin Friday at 6 p.m. and Rounds 4-7 Saturday at 11 a.m.