Tracking the spring transfers 4/24

Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each will have on AU's depth chart.

So far, the Tigers have added four players and lost five in the spring portal, which closes for incoming players Friday..

AUBURN | Auburn added 15 players in the winter transfer portal and is right back at it with the spring portal opening April 16.

*****THE LATEST: Auburn landed a commitment from former Tulane cornerback Rayshawn Pleasant. The 6-foot, 180-pound Pleasant had 35 tackles and three pass defenses as a sophomore for the Green Wave. He also returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and 13 kickoffs for 449 yards and two more TD's.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (2): Jr. Jackson Arnold, TFr. Deuce Knight

Incoming (1): Sr. Ashton Daniels

The Skinny: Auburn has an entirely new quarterback room with the additions of Arnold and Daniels from the portal and Knight in the 2025 class. Daniels will arrive this summer after graduating from Stanford. AU may seek a fourth QB from the portal to fill out the depth chart, but it would have to be a player that would be satisfied with being a backup.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (4): Sr. Damari Alston, Jr. Jeremiah Cobb, So. Durell Robinson, TFr. Alvin Henderson

Incoming (1): TFr. Omar Mabson

The Skinny: Auburn returns their top two backups from last year, and added Robinson from the portal and two high school signees. Mabson, who reclassified from the 2026 class, will enroll this summer. Robinson missed spring with an injury but will return this fall for what should be a good competition.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0):

Current (7): Sr. Horatio Fields, Jr. Eric Singleton, So. Cam Coleman, So. Malcolm Simmons, So. Perry Thompson, RFr. Bryce Cain, TFr. Sam Turner

Incoming (2): TFr. Derick Smith, TFr. Erick Smith

The Skinny: Singleton and Fields, two portal additions, were standouts in the spring and strengthened an already quality group. It's probably AU's strongest position going into 2025. The Smith brothers are scheduled to enroll this summer. AU has a spot left if they want to add another receiver from the portal but that appears unlikely at this time.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (6): Gr. Brandon Frazier, Sr. Tate Johnson, Sr. Rico Walker, Jr. Preston Howard, TFr. Hollis Davidson, TFr. Ryan Ghea

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Auburn appears settled at tight end after adding Howard from the portal and two freshman signees to the roster in January. AU also moved Johnson over from the offensive line for more blocking.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): Bradyn Joiner (PUR)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (14): Sr. Jeremiah Wright, Sr. Dillon Wade, Sr. Izavion Miller, Sr. Mason Murphy, Jr. Connor Lew, Jr. Xavier Chaplin, Jr. Seth Wilfred, So. Tyler Johnson, So. Dylan Senda, So. Clay Wedin, RFr. DeAndre Carter, RFr. Favour Edwin, TFr. Broderick Shull, TFr. Tai Buster

Incoming (2): TFr. Jacobe Ward, TFr. Kail Ellis

The Skinny: Auburn added two key tackles during the winter portal in Chaplin and Murphy, who are both on track to be starters. The unit is deep and includes seven players with a combined 152 starts. Ward and Ellis are expected to report this summer. AU may look at an OL in the portal with experience playing center.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (2): Sr. Jay Hardy (LIB), Sr. James Ash (FAMU)

Current (5): Sr. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Sr. Dallas Walker, So. Malik Blocton, TFr. Malik Autry, TFr. Jourdin Crawford

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Auburn needed more depth here and struck quickly in the portal to add Hardy and Ash. They should play immediately with DL coach Vontrell King-Williams preferring to play a lot of guys in his rotation.

DEFENSIVE END AND BUCK

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (10): Sr. Keyron Crawford, Sr. Chris Murray, Sr. Zeke Walker, Jr. Keldric Faulk, So. Amaris Williams, RFr. Jamonta Waller, RFr. Joe Phillips, TFr. Jared Smith, TFr. Darrion Smith, TFr. Antonio Coleman

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: This is a talented group with a good mix of veterans and young guys. Williams had a breakout spring and Faulk should be one of the SEC's best defenders. There's versatility in this group with several players capable of playing defensive tackle including Walker and Faulk, especially in passing situations.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (1): Caleb Wheatland (MARY)

Current (7): Jr. Robert Woodyard, So. Demarcus Riddick, So. Xavier Atkins, RFr. D.J. Barber, TFr. Jakaleb Faulk, TFr. Elijah Melendez, TFr. Blake Deas

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: AU needed an experienced Mike 'backer and found that in Wheatland, who played in 36 career games with 13 starts at Maryland. This group, which has several very talented underclassmen, will also benefit from Wheatland's leadership.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (2): J.C. Hart (UT), Tyler Scott

Transfers in (1): Jr. Rayshawn Pleasant (TUL)

Current (7): Jr. Champ Anthony, Jr. Kayin Lee, Jr. Raion Strader, So. Jay Crawford, TFr. Blake Woodby, TFr. Donovan Starr, TFr. Devin Williams

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Auburn returns several players with starting experience and added Strader from the winter portal, Pleasant from the spring portal and three talented freshmen. With this much talent and depth, it's no surprise that a couple of players chose to transfer out. AU's secondary has a lot of versatility including several player listed as safeties that also play nickel.

SAFETY

Transfers out (2): Terrance Love (COL), S CJ Johnson

Transfers in (0): None

Current (8): Sr. Jahquez Robinson, Jr. Taye Seymore, So. Kaleb Harris, So. Sylvester Smith, So. Kensley Louidor-Faustin, RFr. A'Mon Lane-Ganus, TFr. Eric Winters, TFr. Anquon Fegans

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: While listed as safeties, several of these players including Smith and Louidor-Faustin can play nickel. Harris started as a true freshman and Fegans or Winters could end up doing the same by midseason.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (5): Jr. P Hudson Kaak, Jr. K Connor Gibbs, Jr. K Alex McPherson, So. K Towns McGough, TFr. P John McGuire

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: McPherson was back healthy this spring and AU's two portal additions, Kaak and Gibbs, performed well.

TOTALS

Transfers out: 5

Transfers in: 4

Current: 75

Incoming: 6

PROJECTED TOTAL: 85