Three Tigers drafted

Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith went to the L.A. Chargers in the fifth round, No. 158 overall, followed by edge Jalen McLeod to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round, No. 194 overall.

Running back Jarquez Hunter led the Tigers’ contingent going to the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round with the No. 117 overall pick.

AUBURN | The 2025 NFL Draft has ended with three former Auburn players selected.

It marks the second year in a row Auburn hasn’t had a player taken in the first three rounds, which hasn’t occurred since the 1982-83 drafts. AU hasn’t had a first-round pick since 2020.

Hunter played four years at Auburn finishing fourth all-time with 3,371 rushing yards. Lambert-Smith transferred from Penn State last year and had 50 receptions for 981 yards and eight touchdowns in his lone season at AU.

McLeod had 105 tackles, 24.0 tackles-for-loss and 13.5 sacks in two seasons at AU after transferring from Appalachian State.

Hunter, Lambert-Smith and McLeod all attended the NFL Combine along with linebacker Eugene Asante, who is expected to sign a free agent deal shortly.