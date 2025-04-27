Tigers blast MSU for series win

AUBURN | Auburn’s bats came through in a big way Sunday. The Tigers had 14 hits including five for extra bases in an 14-8 series-clinching win over Mississippi State at Plainsman Park. Auburn improves to 30-14 overall and 11-10 in the SEC, winning Friday night's game 6-5 before losing 12-7 Saturday. “That’s a pretty offensive club. I think we all saw that yesterday,” said senior Cooper McMurray. “It just kind of shows how important the first couple of innings are in ballgames. They jumped out on us early yesterday and it was kind of our turn to do it today. It was a great bounce-back from the guys.”

McMurray batted .455 with 4 RBI in three games against MSU. (Photo by Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

The Tigers scored two in the first inning and then broke the game open with six runs in the second including a two-run home run by Chris Rembert and a three-run blast by McMurray. The Bulldogs cut AU’s lead to 11-7 in the seventh, but AU struck for three in the eighth on an RBI-single by Lucas Steele and two-RBI double by Chase Fralick. Auburn coach Butch Thompson said he emphasized to his players before the game to get the leadoff man on in as many innings as possible. "First inning, I think Rembert got on as the leadoff guy, and we scored two runs," said Thompson. "The second inning, (Cade) Belyeu was the leadoff man on. We had the sac fly by (Deric) Fabian, two-run homer by Rembert, and then McMurray was huge today, had the three-run homer. Then the fourth inning, we got the leadoff man on. That was (Ike) Irish, and Steele had the two-RBI single there. "So, 11 of our 14 runs were built around the leadoff man. It's nice when you say something and see it come to play out in the ball game."