WAR ROOM: May 30-June 1

Auburn's campus will be buzzing with visitors over the next three weeks. Official visits, elite camps and 7-on-7s fill up the calendar until the dead period hits in late June. This weekend welcomes another slate of official visitors, as a quarterback, a five-star safety and a couple of recruits committed elsewhere make their way to campus. It means another AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM is in order, sponsored by Allen Turner Toyota of Auburn.

Advertisement

FIRST THINGS FIRST Auburn did not have any official visitors last weekend with it being Memorial Day Weekend, but the Tigers are gearing up for what will seem like a revolving door of officials for the remainder of the quiet period. From now until late June, as one group of recruits departs, another group will arrive. There will be 14 prospects on official visits this weekend, as Auburn seeks to make a move with those making the trip, while also getting some of those already committed back on campus.

COMMITS ARE COMING Three Auburn commits will make an official visit this weekend. Parker Pritchett, who was the latest member to commit in the 2026 class, will return to the Plains as one of three offensive lineman expected to visit. Some other SEC schools like Florida and Georgia were previously in the mix with Pritchett, who has an official visit with Florida next weekend.

Auburn's held a commitment from Hezekiah Harris since last July, but other programs continue to reach out. Florida and Tennessee are the most connected with Harris, who's set to take official visits with both programs this summer. His official visit with Florida is set for next weekend, with Tennessee getting him on campus June 20-22. Out of those two, Tennessee is considered the biggest threat to pull Harris away from Auburn.

Safety Wayne Henry was expected to take his official visit later, but moved it up this weekend and will visit simultaneously with his five-star teammate Jireh Edwards. Other programs like Indiana and Michigan State have remained involved in Henry's recruitment and it's likely that he takes some other official visits.

QUARTERBACK VISITING Travis Burgess committed to North Carolina last week, and while that one may not be over, all eyes will be on Landon Duckworth this weekend. The Jackson, Ala., quarterback who was at one point a South Carolina commit, will take the first of four official visits scheduled with Auburn. South Carolina gets him on campus next weekend, followed by Florida State (June 13-15) and concluded with Ole Miss (June 20-22).

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN Aside from the committed Pritchett, offensive line coach Jake Thornton will see two additional targets on campus this weekend. Wilson Zierer, the younger brother of former Auburn offensive lineman Kilian Zierer, is set to take his second official visit this weekend. He previously visited Georgia, with official visits set up with Wisconsin, Michigan and Alabama.

Three-star Jalayne Miller returns to Auburn after visiting unofficially in April, his first time on campus. Auburn is one of five schools currently set to host Miller on an official visit, with Wisconsin, USC, Arizona State and Stanford making up the rest of the group.

BAMA COMMIT WILL BE HERE Alabama defensive end commit Jamarion Matthews will visit Auburn for the second consecutive month after making the trip for Big Cat in early April. Alabama is set to get him back on campus next weekend for an official visit.

BIG DOG DEFENSIVE LINEMAN Swedish defensive lineman Valdin Sone visited Auburn last spring and is set to return this weekend for one of three scheduled official visits. He's picked up several offers since his last trip to Auburn and has made the jump to the No. 194 player in the country. Official visits to Florida and Oklahoma are in the cards for Sone next month.

LINEBACKERS Mississippi native TJ White will visit Auburn this weekend as he kicks off a busy summer of official visits. He's already taken an official visit to North Carolina back in April, and is set to visit Florida State (June 6-8), Tennessee (June 13-15) and Mississippi State (June 20-22).

High priority and in-state product Jaquez Wilkes will be back this weekend, as Auburn looks to make a big jump with the four-star. As spring wrapped up, Wilkes told Rivals.com that Miami and Texas A&M were the two teams near the top in his recruitment. However, Auburn and Alabama are also heavy in the mix, as Wilkes has an official visit set up with Alabama for next weekend. Texas A&M gets him on campus June 13-15, with Miami the final official visit this summer for Wilkes June 20-22.

This weekend will be Anthony Davis' third trip to Auburn this year, as the linebacker out of Grayson is consistently on the road looking at his top schools. Alabama, Ole Miss and Auburn have distinguished themselves outside of the rest at this point, with all three hosting Davis on an official visit this summer. He's set to visit Ole Miss next weekend, Alabama June 13-15 and Michigan will get him on campus June 20-22 for an official visit as well.

DEFENSIVE BACKS Five-star Jireh Edwards is the top-rated recruit on campus this weekend and the No. 2 safety in the country has a decision date set. He'll announce a commitment July 5 between Auburn, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Oregon. Auburn has built a solid pipeline through the St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, signing three players from the school last cycle and already holding a commitment from the aforementioned Henry in the 2026 class. Texas A&M had once been considered the leader for Edwards, but this now appears to be a classic SEC battle brewing, plus Oregon.

Last month's visit for Big Cat for Tyriq Green marked his first trip to the Plains since the fall. He's now set to be on campus for an official visit, as Auburn is in the final group for Green ahead of his July 12 decision. Miami and Georgia are thought to be the two programs most likely to land the four-star. He'll see both this summer on official visits, set to visit Miami next weekend, then Florida State June 13-15 and wrapping up with Georgia June 20-22.