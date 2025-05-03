Dutton delivers after delay

Dutton (6-2) earned the win allowing just one run in 6.2 innings. He struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk on 93 pitches.

Auburn’s ace starter held No. 7 Tennessee to four hits as the 5th-ranked Tigers took game one of the series 6-1 Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Ryan Hetzler earned his seventh save of the season not allowing a run over the final 2.1 innings as Auburn improved to 32-14 overall and 12-10 in the SEC.

“Dutton has been so consistent for us. Not only did he do another amazing job but he got us into the seventh inning. It allowed us to straight to Hetzler,” said AU coach Butch Thompson.

“A top 10 team and you do not walk a batter, you have a chance to win on the road.”

The game started in a rainstorm Friday night as Ike Irish hit a two-run home run off Volunteer ace Liam Doyle in the top of the first inning. The game went into a weather delay before Sutton threw a pitch in the bottom of the inning and didn’t restart until 10:35 a.m. CT the next morning.

Doyle, who lost for only the second time this season, did not return when the game resumed.

Irish added an RBI-single in the third and Cooper McMurray hit a solo home run well over the right field wall in the sixth to become only the fourth AU player with 10 or more home runs in three consecutive seasons.

Chris Rembert hit a solo home run to lead off the eighth and AU added a sixth run on a bases-loaded wild pitch in the ninth.

Irish was 2 of 4 with three RBI, McMurray 2 of 4 with one RBI and Rembert 2 of 4 with one RBI.

Saturday's game two is scheduled to get underway at 2:02 p.m. The series is scheduled to conclude Sunday at noon. Both games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.