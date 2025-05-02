Notebook: Another top 10 test

AUBURN | Auburn and its nation’s best strength of schedule will be facing another top 10 opponent this weekend. The 5th-ranked Tigers play at No. 7 Tennessee, AU's sixth top 10 opponent of the season including fifth in the last six weeks. Auburn is 6-7 against top 10 teams but 0-6 on the road including sweeps at No. 2 Georgia March 28-29 and No. 1 Texas April 17-19.

Tilly will start his second-career game against Tennessee Saturday. (Photo by Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

“It’s just a reminder to our ball club that it’s not who we play but how we play. That’ll be important this week,” said head coach Butch Thompson. “I think the blessing of our schedule is that we’ve seen everything. We’ve been on the road. We’ve played on turf. I think we’re tested. I think we’re prepared.” Auburn enters the series 31-14 overall and 11-10 in the SEC, two games behind the fourth-place Volunteers, which are 36-9 and 13-8. Tennessee has dropped three of its last four series, at home against Texas A&M and Kentucky and at No. 7 LSU last weekend. UT has a powerful lineup, ranking top five in the country in both home runs (100) and slugging percentage (.577). Andrew Fischer is batting .309 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 44 RBI. UT ranks fourth nationally with a 3.35 team ERA led by Friday night starter Liam Doyle. The left-hander is 7-1 with an SEC-best 2.23 ERA and a nation’s best 110 strikeouts. “We’re going to see one of the best pitchers in America tomorrow night, a guy that has absolutely electric stuff,” said Thompson. “You have to come up with other facets of offense. Maybe you won’t stand toe-to-toe, so bring out all of your arsenal and your gamesmanship. “I think specifically for this weekend, we’re absolutely going to have to run those bases. We’re going to have to take chances even at the expense of maybe looking like we’re running ourselves out of something.” The series is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. All three games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.