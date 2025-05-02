Tigers run rule Wolfpack

Auburn run-ruled the Wolfpack 8-0 in six innings, as KK McCrary had a three-hit day and SJ Guerin pitched a two-hit shutout, building on a stellar week that won her SEC Pitcher of the Week honors last week.

The Tigers did just that with a series-opening win against North Carolina State Friday night.

Fresh off a series win against South Carolina last weekend, Auburn is working to build momentum heading into the SEC tournament next week.

McCrary's first hit of the day was a two-run home run in the first inning, as Auburn took advantage of a two-out walk issued by North Carolina State. The Tigers added two more in the bottom of the third, as AnnaLea Adams recorded an RBI groundout and McCrary's two-out single gave the graduate student her third RBI of the day.

Nelia Peralta's solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning was an anomaly in this one, as six of the Tigers' eight runs came with two outs. Peralta had a two RBI night, with her single in the bottom of the sixth knocking in the game-ending run.

Meanwhile, Geurin pitched all six innings for Auburn, giving up two hits, walking two and striking out two. Over her last 14 1/3 innings, Geurin's allowed just three hits and no earned runs.

Auburn's next game against North Carolina State is set for 2 p.m. CST Saturday.