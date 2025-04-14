BMatt’s Monday musings

AUBURN | I’m as Missouri on Auburn’s 2025 football team as the Show Me State can get.
But that doesn’t mean I’m going to ignore some of the positive signs I observed coming out of a relatively low-key spring practice.
It starts with the defense where I can be more easily persuaded that this year’s unit is going to take a step forward.
And it really starts with D.J. Durkin, who I think is a top-notch defensive coordinator. Experience tells me that a second season under a talented coordinator usually coincides with better play on the field.
Auburn has recruited well on that side of the ball too, and might add a couple of more pieces in the spring portal to shore up linebacker and the defensive line a little more.
So I wouldn’t be surprised if Auburn’s defense went from a middle of the pack unit in the SEC to more of a top five group. I’d also be surprised if an improved pass rush and secondary doesn’t produce more takeaways than the 13 the Tigers had last season, which ranked 15th in the conference.
Those are reasonable expectations and achievable goals on that side of the ball. At least in my eyes.
Now, the offense, well, I’m starting to feel better about that group too. But it’s been so bad for so long, it’s hard to get too excited.
The biggest reasons I see for optimism on that side of the ball is the upgrades at the key positions of quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver.
There’s no question to me that AU’s quarterback room is more talented and will be upgraded even more next month when Ashton Daniels arrives from Stanford. More talent and better functional depth should lead to more production.
Should. But I ain’t gonna lie. I’ve got to see it. And I probably won’t believe it until AU gets into serious SEC play in late September and October.
But I recognize the potential is there. More potential than there was a year ago.
Auburn brought in two new offensive tackles from the portal but Xavier Chaplin, the projected starter at left tackle, was kept out of contact while he recovers from offseason surgery.
Auburn’s got a lot of other experienced offensive linemen returning. This unit should be better too. But for me, it’s a lot like quarterback. I’ll believe it when I see it.
The one position on offense I’m not hesitant to raise my expectation levels for is wide receiver. In fact, this may be the best group I’ve covered in my 25 years on the Auburn beat.
That talented freshmen class from a year ago is ready to take a step forward. Auburn hit a home run with both of its portal additions in Eric Singleton Jr. and Horatio Fields, and Sam Turner is already on track to make an impact as a true freshman this fall.
It’s a great mix of explosive speed from guys like Singleton and Malcolm Simmons, and dudes that dominate 50/50 balls like Fields, Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson.
I’m whatever the opposite of Missouri is on this group. Kansas, maybe?
As far as special teams go, we’ll see. Hudson Kaak looks like he’ll be as good or maybe a little better at punter. Alex McPherson is back at kicker and there are plenty of options around him if he’s not quite ready or suffers a setback.
There are a lot of talented running backs, wide receivers and defensive backs that could be impactful in the return game. So we’ll see how that develops over the coming months.
Have I just talked myself into a 10-win season? A berth in the college football playoffs?
No.
But I’m not ruling anything out. Auburn is way overdue to have a football team that actually exceeds expectations.
And being Missouri on a team doesn’t mean it can’t happen. I've just got to see it to believe it. So show me.
