Another challenging week ahead

There’s no time to celebrate, however, with Auburn playing at Jacksonville State Tuesday night and then beginning a three-game series at No. 1 Texas Thursday night.

Halfway through the conference season, the Tigers are 26-10 overall and 9-6 in the SEC, which is a big improvement over a year ago when AU was 18-17 and 2-13.

AUBURN | No. 6 Auburn is coming off its best week of the season, beating No. 15 Georgia Tech in Atlanta and then sweeping No. 3 LSU for the first time since 1988.

“There’s many challenges to come and we’re only at the halfway point, but for a weekend, everybody else got to see what I’ve been able to see and the coaches have been able to see everyday of how these guys just continue to fight and hang together,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “They’re close. Our dugout’s great, our locker room’s great.”

Here are some notes on Auburn baseball from last week…

** Ike Irish led AU with a .429 average in four games last week. He added two doubles, a triple and five RBI. Bub Terrell batted .375 with two doubles and Cooper McMurray .333 with two doubles, one home run and eight RBI.

** AU out-hit LSU .299 to .188 in the series. Freshmen Chris Rembert and Chase Fralick both batted .400 in three games against LSU.

** Samuel Dutton threw 6.0 shutout innings against LSU Friday night with seven strikeouts. His season ERA is down to 2.43, which ranks second in the SEC. Relief pitcher Dylan Watts earned the win at Georgia Tech and his first save of the season in Sunday’s win over LSU.

** AU pitchers had a 2.67 ERA against LSU with the starters — Dutton, Cade Fisher and Andreas Alvarez — going 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA.

** Auburn set an attendance record of 7,231 in Saturday’s game against LSU and set a series record with 19,119 for the three games.

** Texas moved up to No. 1 in the rankings after winning two of three at Kentucky. The Longhorns are 29-5 overall and 13-2 in the SEC.

** Jacksonville State is 21-15 after being swept at home by Dallas Baptist. JSU is 0-5 against SEC teams this season.

** The pitching matchups for Tuesday night will feature AU Fr. RHP Christian Chatterton (2-1, 6.26) vs. JSU Fr. RHP Maddox McDougall (2-0, 4.22).

** First pitch at Jim Case Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.