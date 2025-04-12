Georgia takes game two

"Kind of gave them some opportunities and some extra possibilities to score, and they took advantage of it," said head coach Chris Malveaux. "Flip side, it felt like they were kind of giving us opportunities as well."

Georgia used a pair of three-run innings late to take game two 10-5 and even the series before the Sunday finale.

Following a Friday night game that had eight lead changes, there were five lead changes in the Saturday contest.

Georgia struck first, but Auburn answered in the bottom half of the first inning with a two-run home run from Icess Tresvik. It marked back-to-back games with a home run for Tresvik, who finished the day with a team-high three RBI.

Auburn held the lead into the fourth inning, when Georgia tied the game at four, before Auburn quickly retook the lead with a Rose Roach home run in the bottom of the inning. The home run was Roach's third of the weekend, despite entering the series with one career home run.

The Bulldogs then did damage in the sixth and seventh innings, scoring three runs in each and coming up with clutch outs defensively. Auburn had bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth with one out and the heart of the lineup at the plate, but came up empty following strikeouts from AnnaLea Adams and Tresvik.

"Couldn't capitalize with the right part of our lineup up," Malveaux said. "It's an opportunity to either tie it up or take the lead, but when you don't capitalize in situations like that, it's kind of the way the game can end up against a team like that."

The series finale is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. CST on SEC Network+.