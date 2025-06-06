Plainsman Park, fans X factors in Super Regional

"I think it feeds all of us," Samuel Dutton, who will get the start on Friday night, said. "All the players on the field, we all feel it. I'm not the only one. But when it is an 0-2, 1-2 count and everybody is clapping and cheering on, it definitely does help for sure."

For Butch Thompson's squad, that haunted feeling hopefully extends across Heisman Drive into Plainsman Park as No. 4 seed Auburn hosts No. 13 seed Coastal Carolina in the Super Regionals.

Last November, a former Alabama football coach called Jordan-Hare Stadium "haunted." That proved true later that night as the Tigers took down No. 15 Texas A&M in four overtimes in a night game that was half football/half party.

Three straight record crowds helped the Tigers sweep through the regional last weekend, as they took care of Central Connecticut State, Stetson and NC State in order. Now, Auburn gets to host its first-ever Super Regional, something that has been a long time coming for this program.

Cooper McMurray isn't overlooking the significance of the moment.

"I think this University deserves it, this fanbase deserves it and this ballpark deserves it," he said. "And overall, the program deserves it. That's just our little piece of history, I guess. With the renovated stadium and everybody doing a great job around Auburn for the last three years has been a huge part of it and we're excited."

The last two times Auburn has reached the College World Series, the Tigers had to win it on an opposing field. In 2019, they got the job done in Chapel Hill against North Carolina. Three years ago, a logistics nightmare at Oregon State didn't deter the Tigers from taking down Oregon State.

Ike Irish was watching when the Tigers clinched that spot in Omaha in 2022.

"We watched when they clinched it in Corvallis two years ago," he said. "We're just really excited that we get to be at home, in our own beds and be in a park that we're familiar with. I think it brings comfort. It also brings excitement because we know we'll have a great fanbase behind us."

Auburn fans made it difficult for opponents last weekend. Dutton is expecting it to be even more haunted this weekend.

"It was one of the best atmospheres we've seen all year," the pitcher said. "And it's only going to get better from here."