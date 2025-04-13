How sweep it is

AUBURN | A record crowd saw Auburn make a little history at Plainsman Park this weekend.
With its 3-2 win Sunday afternoon, No. 9 Auburn swept No. 3 LSU for the first time since 1988. AU did it in front of a record attendance of 19,119 for the series.
“This weekend, our guys came together and played every facet. Great baseball, sound baseball,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “And then our crowd, the largest series ever at home — it just all came together and synced up this weekend.”
It’s also AU’s first sweep of a top five team since Florida in 2017.
Andreas Alvarez, Griffin Graves and Dylan Watts combined to hold LSU to four hits as Auburn improved to 26-10 overall and 9-6 in the SEC.
Alvarez, AU’s starter, scattered two hits in 4.0 scoreless innings. The freshman right-hander didn’t record a strikeout and issued three walks on 62 pitches.
Graves (3-1) came on in the fifth with runners on second and third and no outs, and got AU out of the jam without allowing a run. He allowed two runs on one hit and four walks in 3.1 innings to earn the win.
“It's just a different fastball,” said Thompson. “And I think him behind Alvarez is a good look. And I think it takes a second to adjust, and whether he got the strikeout or the pop up, just got him in between for a second to get us out of that inning. That's huge momentum.”
Watts earned his first save of the season holding LSU to one hit over the final 1.2 innings with two strikeouts.
“You’re seeing a lot of growth from this staff, especially for a Sunday game. That was fun to watch,” said Watts.
Auburn got its runs early on a two-RBI double by Cooper McMurray in the first and Bristol Carter scoring from third on a 6-4-3 double play in the second.
Ike Irish and Carter were both 2 of 3 with a run scored. Chase Fralick was 2 of 4 and McMurray 1 of 4 with two RBI.
Auburn plays at Jacksonville State Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT and returns to conference play at Texas beginning Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT.