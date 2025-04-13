How sweep it is

AUBURN | A record crowd saw Auburn make a little history at Plainsman Park this weekend. With its 3-2 win Sunday afternoon, No. 9 Auburn swept No. 3 LSU for the first time since 1988. AU did it in front of a record attendance of 19,119 for the series. “This weekend, our guys came together and played every facet. Great baseball, sound baseball,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “And then our crowd, the largest series ever at home — it just all came together and synced up this weekend.”



Chase Fralick batted .400 in the LSU series. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

It’s also AU’s first sweep of a top five team since Florida in 2017. Andreas Alvarez, Griffin Graves and Dylan Watts combined to hold LSU to four hits as Auburn improved to 26-10 overall and 9-6 in the SEC. Alvarez, AU’s starter, scattered two hits in 4.0 scoreless innings. The freshman right-hander didn’t record a strikeout and issued three walks on 62 pitches. Graves (3-1) came on in the fifth with runners on second and third and no outs, and got AU out of the jam without allowing a run. He allowed two runs on one hit and four walks in 3.1 innings to earn the win. “It's just a different fastball,” said Thompson. “And I think him behind Alvarez is a good look. And I think it takes a second to adjust, and whether he got the strikeout or the pop up, just got him in between for a second to get us out of that inning. That's huge momentum.”