Tigers add 7-footer

AUBURN | Auburn's rebuilding job kept rolling Wednesday.

A day after securing Mississippi State transfer forward/center KeyShawn Murphy, the Tigers have added a 7-foot center to next season's roster.

Emeka Opurum committed to Auburn Wednesday morning over offers from St. John's, Indiana, Iowa and George Mason. Opurum officially visited AU earlier this week.

Originally from Nigeria, Opurum moved to the U.S. last year and enrolled at Butler Community College. He averaged 9.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks in his lone season at Butler, earning KJCC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Opurum joins Murphy and UCF wing transfer Keyshawn Hall has Auburn additions this spring.