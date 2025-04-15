Chatterton, Tigers beat JSU

After both sides went scoreless throughout the early innings, Auburn’s offense came alive in the top of the fourth inning. Bub Terrell started the rally with a single that drove in Ike Irish. Eric Guevara singled to bring in Cooper McMurray and Chase Fralick drove in Terrell, extending the Tigers’ lead to three.

The Tigers (27-10) beat the Gamecocks (21-16) 4-3 on the road Tuesday night, securing the first half of the season series.

A ninth-inning home run by Lucas Steele and a dominant night on the mound from Christian Chatterton allowed No. 8 Auburn to hold off a late Jacksonville State rally and earn its sixth win in a row.

Jacksonville State did not have its first base runner until the seventh inning as Chatterton delivered arguably the best start the Tigers have had this season.

Through six innings on the mound, Chatterton allowed just one hit and struck eight batters out. Drew Collins led off the bottom of the seventh inning with an infield single. Rob Gordon followed by reaching on an error by Deric Fabian, putting an end to Chatterton’s night.

The Gamecocks went on to put their first run across the plate in that inning when Sam Silas reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Collins. They added another when Gordon scored on a wild pitch.

Jackson Sanders and Jett Johnston managed to get Auburn out of the inning with the lead intact.

Collins struck again for the Gamecocks in the bottom of the eighth inning, hitting a solo home run to right field and evening the score at three runs apiece.

Steele answered back in the final frame to deliver the knockout blow Auburn needed to finish off Jacksonville State.

The Tigers hit the road this weekend to take on No. 1 Texas on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. CT and Saturday at 2 p.m. CT. All three games will be streamed on SEC Network+.