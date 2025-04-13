McCrary clinches the series in style

Auburn may have opened the conference season with 12 straight losses, but the days of fruitless flustering may be a thing of the past.

The Tigers won their second consecutive Southeastern Conference series Sunday with a thrilling 8-4 victory over Georgia. Down two runs entering the bottom of the seventh inning, RBI blasts from AnnaLea Adams and KK McCrary consummated a final rally that yielded a wild celebration inside Jane B. Moore Field.

McCrary finished it with a grand slam.

Auburn's resilience was the story Sunday. Starter Icess Trevsik lasted lass than an inning after conceding three runs early. Relievers Malayna Tamborra and Haley Rainey were much better, though, and combined to allow just one run during the final 6⅓ innings.

With Georgia's bats quieted, the Tigers made slow and steady progress making sense of Bulldogs starter Randi Roelling. She held the upper hand until being replaced one batter into the seventh inning. The visitors' problems compounded after that as reliever Lili Backes retired just one of the next five batters she faced.

Adams' single off the wall in left field tied the game 4-4. Backes walked the next hitter on four pitches, prompting UGA coach Tony Baldwin to go back to Roelling.

The problem is that Roelling already had thrown 115 pitches.

Her 118th pitch was a 61mph fastball down the middle to McCrary, who launched it over the wall in left field. Auburn's comeback was complete — and a fourth league win in six games became a reality.

The Tigers resume conference play next weekend at Tennessee, where Auburn co-coaches Chris and Kate Malveaux worked for the past three season as assistants.