Fisher delivers as Auburn takes series

AUBURN | A record crowd witnessed a strong pitching performance from Cade Fisher and No. 9 Auburn. Fisher allowed just one ruin on three hits to lead Auburn to a 4-2 win over No. 3 LSU Saturday night in front of 7,231 at Plainsman Park. "That’s a special group of hitters. That’s a special, special ball club," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "Keeping them to two runs, in the critical moments and the vulnerable moments, you’re going to have to make a pitch. Tonight, to our guys’ credit, I thought we did."

Fisher stepped up with his best start of the season against LSU. (Photo by Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

Auburn, which improves to 25-10 overall and 8-6 in the SEC, clinches the series against LSU and will go for the sweep Sunday. Fisher (1-0) struck out six, walked one and hit three batters in 5.0 innings. He gave up a solo home run to Steven Milam in the second inning and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth, striking out Chris Stanfield. "It was great, something I've been working for all year," said Fisher. "I'm glad I got to go and do what I did today. And it was just something I've just been working for, and I'm glad that it showed." John Armstrong didn’t allow a run on two hits and a walk in 1.2 innings, but left with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh. Ryan Hetzler got AU out of the jam and allowed one run on three hits over the final 2.1 innings to earn his fourth save of the season. "He’s got some character, some patterning, enough deception," said Thompson. "He can be different types of pitchers and throw you different types of sequences in moments. He doesn’t seem to get rattled. He’s done great, great work for us."