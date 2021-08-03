Sneak peek: Alabama

AUBURN | The Bryan Harsin era begins with a couple of warmup games before things get really serious with a trip to a Big Ten power. October includes a couple of key rivalry games and November concludes with the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHAT’S NEW: Nick Saban has added a number of new coaches in the offseason including offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien from the Houston Texans, offensive line coach Doug Marrone from the Jacksonville Jaguars, running backs coach Robert Gillespie from North Carolina, tight ends and special teams coach Drew Svoboda from Memphis and cornerbacks coach Jay Valai from Texas.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: John Metchie III is poised to become the next elite Alabama wide receiver. The Tide have had seven wideouts taken in the first round of the NFL Draft in the last 10 years including four in the last two. He had a breakout sophomore season last fall with 55 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 16.7 yards per catch.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Just the fact that Willie Anderson Jr. started every game at Jack linebacker as a true freshman is impressive enough. But the former 5-star was also a difference-maker on the field where he totaled 52 tackles and was second on the team with 10.5 tackles-for-loss and 7.0 sacks.

OUTLOOK: What else really needs to be written about Alabama under Saban. They lose a handful of great players and coaches every year and return to compete for a championship the next. They’re a machine, especially on offense where they’ve averaged more than 45 points per game over the last three seasons. The Tide have to break in a new quarterback, replace two first-round receivers and a first-round running back under a new offensive coordinator, but nobody is expecting a drop-off in production. Sophomore Bryce Young will take over at quarterback after attempting just 22 passes last season. He’ll have Metchie, junior Slade Bolden and sophomore Javon Baker as his top receiving targets, and a bevy of talented tailbacks in support led by senior Brian Robinson. Two starters return on the offensive line including Evan Neal, who is moving from right to left tackle for his junior season.

Alabama returns eight starters on defense including Anderson Jr. and Christian Harris, who give the Tide two of the SEC’s best linebackers. The defensive line has a ton of talent and depth led by senior LaBryan Ray, who is finally healthy going into camp. The secondary should be a a strength with senior cornerback Josh Jobe, nickel Malachi Moore, who was a Freshman All-American last season, and junior safety Jordan Battle. Junior Will Richard is back at kicker after making all 14 of his field goal attempts last season while the punting position is up for grabs.

MORE SNEAK PEEKS:

Sept. 4 AKRON

Sept. 11 ALABAMA STATE

Sept. 18 at Penn State

Sept. 25 GEORGIA STATE

Oct. 2 at LSU

Oct. 9 GEORGIA

Oct. 16 at Arkansas

Oct. 23 BYE

Oct. 30 OLE MISS

Nov. 6 at Texas A&M

Nov. 13 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 20 at South Carolina

Nov. 27 ALABAMA