Sneak peek: Arkansas

AUBURN | The Bryan Harsin era begins with a couple of warmup games before things get really serious with a trip to a Big Ten power. October includes a couple of key rivalry games and November concludes with the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHO: Arkansas (3-7 last season, 3-7 SEC)

WHEN: Oct. 16

WHERE: Razorback Stadium (76,808)

SERIES: AU leads 17-11-1

WHAT’S NEW: Sam Pittman hired Jermial Ashley from Tulsa to coach the defensive line, Kenny Guiton from Colorado State to coach the wide receivers and Dowell Loggains from the N.Y. Jets to coach the tight ends. Cody Kennedy moved from tight end coach to offensive line and Michael Scherer was promoted from analyst to linebackers coach.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Wide receiver Treylon Burks had 51 receptions for 820 yards and seven touchdowns last fall. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior also had 15 carries for 76 yards, was 0 of 4 passing and returned one punt for four yards.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Middle linebacker Grant Morgan led Arkansas with 111 tackles and 7.5 tackles-for-loss last fall. The 5-foot-11 230-pound senior added 2.0 sacks and an interception he returned 23 yards for a touchdown.

OUTLOOK: This could be a very important game for Auburn considering the Tigers will likely be underdogs in their opening two conference games against LSU and Georgia. A year ago, Auburn was able to squeak past Arkansas on a 39-yard field goal by Anders Carlson with 7 seconds left after nearly spiking the ball, and game, away on third down. The Razorbacks return eight starters on offense including their entire offensive line and top two tight ends. Trelon Smith is back at running back after leading UA with 710 yards and five touchdowns on 134 carries last fall. Arkansas will feature a new starter at quarterback, sophomore KJ Jefferson, who is a threat passing and running. In limited opportunities last season, Jefferson threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more. Burks leads a talented receiving corps that also returns starter Trey Knox, but must replace Mike Woods, who transferred to Oklahoma.

Arkansas returns nine starters on defense led by linebackers Morgan and Bumper Pool, and physical safeties Jalen Catalon and Joe Foucha. On the backend, UA returns its two starting corners and nickel. In his second season leading the group, defensive coordinator Barry Odom is expected to use more three-man fronts. He’s looking for more playmakers to step up on the defensive line and at outside linebacker after the Razorbacks finished tied for last in the SEC with 14.0 sacks last season. UA added three defensive linemen and a cornerback from the transfer portal to help bolster the unit, especially the pass rush.

MORE SNEAK PEEKS:

Sept. 4 AKRON

Sept. 11 ALABAMA STATE

Sept. 18 at Penn State

Sept. 25 GEORGIA STATE

Oct. 2 at LSU

Oct. 9 GEORGIA

Oct. 16 at Arkansas

Oct. 23 BYE

Oct. 30 OLE MISS

Nov. 6 at Texas A&M

Nov. 13 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 20 at South Carolina

Nov. 27 ALABAMA