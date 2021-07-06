Sneak peek: LSU

AUBURN | The Bryan Harsin era begins with a couple of warmup games before things get really serious with a trip to a Big Ten power. October includes a couple of key rivalry games and November concludes with the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHO: LSU (5-5 last season, 5-5 SEC)

WHEN: Oct. 2

WHERE: Tiger Stadium (102,321)

SERIES: LSU 31-23-1

WHAT’S NEW: Jake Peetz was hired as offensive coordinator after serving as the quarterback coach for the Carolina Panthers last season where he worked under offensive coordinator Joe Brady. As passing game coordinator in 2019, Brady was key in LSU finishing 15-0 and winning the national championship. Ed Orgeron revamped his staff in 2021 hiring passing game coordinator DJ Mangas, also from the Panthers, offensive line coach Brad Davis, defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, defensive line coach Andre Carter and linebackers coach Blake Baker. Davis was hired a day after James Cregg was fired June 2.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte had quite a debut as a true freshman last fall with 45 catches for 735 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot, 185-pounder had 15 catches for 308 yards and three touchdowns in the season finale against Ole Miss.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Derek Stingley Jr. is probably the top cornerback in the nation and a likely top five pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In seven games last season, Stingley had 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, five pass breakups and one forced fumble. He was targeted just 30 times in 2020, allowing 14 receptions.

OUTLOOK: Auburn beat LSU 48-11 last season but this is a different LSU team and they’re playing at home where AU hasn’t won in 22 years. Whether it’s Max Johnson or Myles Brennan, LSU should be more consistent at quarterback next season. Boutte and Jaray Jenkins give LSU one of the SEC’s best pair of receivers and it’s a pretty talented group at running back led by Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery. LSU was scheduled to return all five offensive line starters until left tackle Dare Rosenthal jumped into the transfer portal last week. It should still be one of the best offensive lines in the SEC. LSU also has one of the nation’s top kickers in Cade York, who was 18-of-21 last season including a 57-yard game winner at Florida.

LSU’s defense was a mess last season finishing 13th in the SEC allowing 492.0 yards per game and prompting the firing of defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, who received a $4 million buyout. The defense has the potential to be much better in 2021 starting upfront with the return of all four starters, all of which are seniors. Defensive end Ali Gaye is the best of the bunch totaling 32 tackles and a team-high 9.5 tackles-for-loss last season. Micah Baskerville returns as one starting linebacker but there are questions around that unit. The secondary features the SEC’s best cornerback pair in Stingley and Eli Ricks, and returns Cordale Flott at nickel and Todd Harris at safety.

