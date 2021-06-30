Sneak peek: Alabama State

Today, we continue an early look at Auburn’s 2021 schedule with second game of the season against an in-state opponent from the SWAC.

AUBURN | The Bryan Harsin era begins with a couple of warmup games before things get really serious with a trip to a Big Ten power. October includes a couple of key rivalry games and November concludes with the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHO: Alabama State (3-3 last season, 3-2 SWAC)

WHEN: Sept. 11, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

SERIES: AU 1-0

WHAT’S NEW: Head coach Donald Hill-Eley hired former CFL executive Jim Popp as assistant head coach and running backs coach. Popp came to ASU after serving as general manager of the Toronto Argonauts. He was previously the VP, GM, head coach, Director of Football Ops and Director of Player Personnel for the Montreal Alouettes.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Running back Ezra Gray had 84 carries for 436 yards and three touchdowns in five games this spring. The 5-foot-9, 172-pound Gray is also a dangerous kick returner, having one touchdown called back this spring on a penalty. The senior has also earned a number of academic honors.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Safety Irshaad Davis led ASU with 41 tackles in six games this spring. The sophomore added 2.0 tackles-for-loss, 0.5 sacks, three pass breakups and one interception. He is the younger brother of former Auburn and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer cornerback Carlton Davis.

OUTLOOK: The Hornets should have an exciting offense this fall. In addition to Gray, ASU features SWAC Freshman of the Year, Ryan Nettles, at quarterback and four receivers that caught two or more touchdown passes this spring including Jeremiah Hixon, who averaged 18.0 yards per catch. ASU was third is scoring defense allowing 22.6 points per game and led the SWAC holding opponents to 184.8 passing yards per game. All that said, Auburn’s only matchup with ASU resulted in a 63-9 win at Jordan-Hare in 2018, and ASU's last game against a Power 5 school was a 49-12 loss to a Florida State team that finished 6-7 in 2019. Auburn should easily be 2-0 after the opening two games of the season.

