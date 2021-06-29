Sneak peek: Akron

AUBURN | The Bryan Harsin era begins with a couple of warmup games before things get really serious with a trip to a Big Ten power. October includes a couple of key rivalry games and November concludes with the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHO: Akron (1-5 last season, 1-5 MAC)

WHEN: Sept. 4, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

SERIES: AU 1-0

WHAT’S NEW: Bryan Gasser has been elevated from wide receivers coach to co-offensive coordinator. He’ll be in charge of the passing game.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Running back Teon Dollard rushed for 666 yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries in five games last season after transferring from a junior college. The junior was indicted on felony weapons charges in March, however, which could affect his status for this season. No other running back on the roster had more than seven carries last fall.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Linebacker Bubba Arslanian led the Zips with 74 tackles in six games last season. He also 4.0 tackles-for-loss, 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble. The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder served as a team captain last season.

OUTLOOK: Akron is ranked 125th of 130 teams by Athlon and 130th by PFF. It’s a team that will clearly be out-matched in all areas and an opportunity for Auburn to work out any issues that come with a new coaching staff and new schemes on both offense and defense. The Zips averaged just 17.2 points per game last season and gave up 41.3. The defense, which returns most of its starters, gave up 58 points to Western Michigan, 69 to Kent State and 56 to Buffalo.