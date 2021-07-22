Sneak peek: USC

AUBURN | The Bryan Harsin era begins with a couple of warmup games before things get really serious with a trip to a Big Ten power. October includes a couple of key rivalry games and November concludes with the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHAT’S NEW: First-year head coach Shane Beamer has hired nine of 10 new on-the-field assistants including offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield from the Carolina Panthers and Clayton White from Western Kentucky.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Running back Kevin Harris led the SEC averaging 113.8 rushing yards per game. He had 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns on 185 carries in 10 games. The junior from Hinesville, Ga., was named first-team All-SEC by Athlon’s.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Kingsley Enagbare returns as one of the SEC best edge rushers. As a junior, Enagbare had 30 tackles, 7.0 tackles-for-loss, 6.0 sacks and three forced fumbles. He’s a first-team All-SEC choice by Athlon’s.

OUTLOOK: South Carolina won two games last season — at 0-9 Vanderbilt and Auburn. All three schools replaced their head coach. The Gamecocks will have to build their offense around Harris, tight end Nick Muse and four of five returning starters on the offensive line. The quarterback situation is a big question mark. Sophomore Luke Doty was named the starter coming out of spring. He started the final two games in 2020 completing 43 of 71 passes for 405 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s a running threat too. Muse had 30 catches for 425 yards and one touchdown last fall. None of USC’s returning receivers had more than 11 receptions last season.

The defense returns seven starters from a unit that finished 12th in the SEC allowing 36.0 points per game. Only Vanderbilt and Ole Miss were worse. Led by Enagbare, the defensive line should be the strength of that side of the ball with five seniors and a junior in the playing rotation. Georgia State transfer Jordan Strachan is a big addition after he led the FBS with 10.5 sacks last season. USC returns two of three starters at linebacker but only one of four starters in the secondary. First round pick Jaycee Horn will be tough to replace. He only had two interceptions last season but they came from the only team that tried to challenge him — Auburn. USC should have strong special teams with kicker Parker White and punter Kai Kroeger both returning as starters.

MORE SNEAK PEEKS:

Sept. 4 AKRON

Sept. 11 ALABAMA STATE

Sept. 18 at Penn State

Sept. 25 GEORGIA STATE

Oct. 2 at LSU

Oct. 9 GEORGIA

Oct. 16 at Arkansas

Oct. 23 BYE

Oct. 30 OLE MISS

Nov. 6 at Texas A&M

Nov. 13 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 20 at South Carolina

Nov. 27 ALABAMA