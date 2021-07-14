Sneak peek: Texas A&M

AUBURN | The Bryan Harsin era begins with a couple of warmup games before things get really serious with a trip to a Big Ten power. October includes a couple of key rivalry games and November concludes with the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHO: Texas A&M (9-1 last season, 8-1 SEC)

WHEN: Nov. 6

WHERE: Kyle Field (102,733)

SERIES: TAMU leads 6-5

WHAT’S NEW: Texas A&M returns its entire on-the-field coaching staff intact, which is Fairly unusual in this day. Fourth-year head coach Jimbo Fisher did hire Georgia graduate assistant Nick Williams as a defensive analyst in March.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Isaiah Spiller is one of the nation’s top running backs. He rushed for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns on 188 carries as a sophomore last season. His 103.6 yards per game ranked third in the SEC. He was named first-team All-SEC and a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Defensive end DeMarvin Leal is a force on the edge at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds. He’s powerful and active, which is no surprise considering he’s coached by former Auburn assistant Terry Price. Leal had 37 tackles, 7.0 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, eight quarterback hurries and three pass breakups as a sophomore.

OUTLOOK: Texas A&M finished ranked 4th in the country last season and could be a contender this fall if then can find an adequate replacement for quarterback Kellen Mond. Redshirt freshman Haynes King is the projected starter but came out of spring still in a fairly tight competition with sophomore Zach Calzada. King, who is a dual-threat quarterback, has attempted four career passes but did rush fr 43 yards on two carries against Alabama last season. The other issue on offense is the offensive line, which must replace four starters. All-SEC guard Kenyon Green will move to left tackle and Tennessee transfer Jahmir Johnson could fill a spot at the other tackle. With his tackle-breaking ability and speed, Spiller is a running back that the Aggies can build their offense around. They have some depth at that position with Orange Bowl MVP Devon Achane also returning. The receiving corps could be one of the SEC’s best with the entire group returning for 2021.

Nine starters return from a defense that led the SEC allowing just 317.3 yards per game. The unit has playmakers and depth at all three levels including Leal, Michael Clemons and Jayden Peavy on the defensive line, senior linebacker Aaron Hansford, and all five starters returning in the secondary led by senior cornerback Myles Jones. Texas A&M also returns its placekicker and punter from last season and has plays two of its toughest games — Alabama and Auburn — at home before finishing the season at LSU.

MORE SNEAK PEEKS:

Sept. 4 AKRON

Sept. 11 ALABAMA STATE

Sept. 18 at Penn State

Sept. 25 GEORGIA STATE

Oct. 2 at LSU

Oct. 9 GEORGIA

Oct. 16 at Arkansas

Oct. 23 BYE

Oct. 30 OLE MISS

Nov. 6 at Texas A&M

Nov. 13 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 20 at South Carolina

Nov. 27 ALABAMA