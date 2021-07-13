Sneak peek: Ole Miss

AUBURN | The Bryan Harsin era begins with a couple of warmup games before things get really serious with a trip to a Big Ten power. October includes a couple of key rivalry games and November concludes with the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHO: Ole Miss (5-5 last season, 4-5 SEC)

WHEN: Oct. 30

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

SERIES: AU leads 34-11

WHAT’S NEW: Randall Joyner was hired from SMU as defense line coach, Jake Thornton from Gardner-Webb as offensive line coach, John David Baker from USC as tight ends coach and passing game coordinator and Coleman Hutzler from Texas as special teams coordinator.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Quarterback Matt Corral completed 231 of 326 passes (70.9 percent) for 3,337 yards with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as a sophomore. He also rushed for 506 yards and four touchdowns. He enters his junior season listed on a number of preseason All-SEC lists including Athlon’s first-team.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Nickel Otis Reese had just 24 tackles, one pass breakup and one interception in 2020, but he only played the final three games of the season after transferring from Georgia and waiting for the NCAA to grant his eligibility.

OUTLOOK: The Ole Miss offense should be fun to watch and a headache for opposing defensive coordinators in Lane Kiffin’s second season at the helm. Along with Corral, the Rebels return All-SEC running back Jerrion Ealy and three of their top four wide receivers from last year in Jonathan Mingo, Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders. Former quarterback John Rhys Plumlee could be a weapon in the slot. The offense should have a strong foundation with four starters returning on the offensive line led by left tackle Nick Broeker, who is an NFL prospect.

In contrast, the defense was a disaster last season finishing last in the conference allowing 38.3 points and 519.0 yards per game. The defensive line was a sore spot and Kiffin worked to shore that unit up in the offseason by signing two JUCO players and pre standout Tywone Malone, who was the nation’s No. 5 defensive tackle in the 2021 class. The linebackers could be the strength of the group with three returning starters including Sam Williams, who led OM with 8.0 tackles-for-loss and four sacks last season. The secondary returns safety A.J. Finley, cornerback Keidron Smith and Reese at nickel. Finley had seven pass breakups and three interceptions in 2020.

MORE SNEAK PEEKS:

Sept. 4 AKRON

Sept. 11 ALABAMA STATE

Sept. 18 at Penn State

Sept. 25 GEORGIA STATE

Oct. 2 at LSU

Oct. 9 GEORGIA

Oct. 16 at Arkansas

Oct. 23 BYE

Oct. 30 OLE MISS

Nov. 6 at Texas A&M

Nov. 13 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 20 at South Carolina

Nov. 27 ALABAMA