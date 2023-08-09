Projected starter Jarquez Hunter practiced for the first time Tuesday morning after sitting out the first four practices of preseason camp. He worked with the first-team during the media viewing period.

In today’s series finale previewing Hugh Freeze’s first season on the Plains, we take a look at the running backs.

AUBURN | With nearly 50 percent of Auburn’s roster turned over for the 2023 season, there will be plenty of new faces in the lineup.

Hunter had been away from the team for a couple of months due to a University suspension.

Below is a potential depth chart going into fall drills…

RUNNING BACKS

1. Jarquez Hunter, Jr. (5-10, 212)

2. Damari Alston, So. (5-10, 209)

3. Brian Battie, Jr. (5-7, 170)

4. Jeremiah Cobb, TFr. (5-11, 191) - OR-

4. Sean Jackson, So. (5-9, 236)

Quick hitters…

** With Hunter back, this is probably the most talented and deepest position on the team. Former AU running back Cadillac Williams has done a great job recruiting and developing his position group despite now working with his third head coach.

** Hunter has rushed for 1,269 yards and 10 touchdowns over the last two seasons as the primary backup to Tank Bigsby. He’s capable of competing for the SEC rushing title this fall.

** Alston quickly established himself as a future star this spring and should be the primary backup to Hunter and potential starter when needed this fall. Like Hunter, Alston has big-play potential and is also a weapon in the passing game.

** Battie was a huge transfer addition in January bringing AU more talent and versatility at the running back position and an All-American kick returner. He should battle Alston for the backup position and be a third-down threat.

** Cobb is one of AU’s top overall signees in the 2023 class and already looks college ready. He totaled 8,059 all-purpose yards and 75 rushing touchdowns in 50 career high school games. Even with AU’s depth at running back, Cobb is probably too talented not to contribute this season.

** Jackson is a former walk-on that played in every game on special teams last season. He has 12 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown in his career.

More fall previews: CB/N, OL, DL, WR, LB, TE, S, QB, ST