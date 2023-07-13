Three transfers and three signees are filling out what would otherwise be a very thin group along the defensive front. Senior Marcus Harris is the leader and a potential All-SEC player.

In today’s series previewing Hugh Freeze’s first season on the Plains, we take a look at the defensive line.

AUBURN | With nearly 50 percent of Auburn’s roster turned over for the 2023 season, there will be plenty of new faces in the lineup.

Harris has totaled 57 tackles, 12.5 tackles-for-loss and four sacks over the last two seasons.

Behind Harris, Auburn will mainly rely on juniors Jayson Jones and Zeke Walker, and transfers Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Justin Rogers and Lawrence Johnson to provide the starting spots and depth.

Below is a potential depth chart going into fall drills…

Defensive end

1. Marcus Harris, Sr. (6-3, 295)

2. Lawrence Johnson, Sr. (6-2, 310)

3. Wilky Denaud, TFr. (6-3, 276) -OR-

3. Darron Reed, TFr. (6-3, 295)

Noseguard

1. Justin Rogers, Jr. (6-3, 346)

2. Jayson Jones, Jr. (6-6, 338)

3. Stephen Johnson, TFr. (6-3, 337)

Defensive tackle

1. Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Sr. (6-2, 285)

2. Zeke Walker, Jr. (6-4, 294)

3. Enyce Sledge, RFr. (6-2, 311)

Quick hitters…

** Don’t get too caught up in who is playing where on the depth chart. Harris could also start at defensive tackle and Jones spent much of spring as the starting d-tackle. Most of AU’s veteran DL can play at least two positions up front and the duties will change in pass-rushing situations.

** Nasili-Kite was one of the standouts from spring and should start or be a key rotational piece off the bench.

** If Auburn could bring a fourth player to SEC Media Days, Rogers would be a strong candidate. He showed improvement on the field this spring and has developed into one of the team’s most important leaders.

** While Stephen Johnson could redshirt this fall, he showed some ability during the spring and looks like he could develop into a stating noseguard in the future. The noseguard position appears pretty locked down with Jones and Rogers. But if Jones has to play d-tackle, that could open up a spot for Johnson.

** Auburn could really benefit from one of the young players — Sledge, Denaud or Reed — stepping up and earning a spot in the playing rotation this fall. Keldric Faulk could also help out at defensive end if the freshman moves from the Jack linebacker position.

** The defensive line is one of Auburn’s biggest needs in the 2024 class. The Tigers’ need more players with length and athleticism to compete at the highest levels in the SEC.

** Junior college signee Quientrail Jamison-Travis is still working to get qualified. He could potentially help out at defensive end or tackle.

