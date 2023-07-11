The position is defined by three key veterans in seniors D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett, and junior Keionte Scott. The trio has combined for 61 college starts.

In today’s series previewing Hugh Freeze’s first season on the Plains, we take a look at the cornerbacks and nickels.

AUBURN | With nearly 50 percent of Auburn’s roster turned over for the 2023 season, there will be plenty of new faces in the lineup.

They’re expected to be the Tigers’ starters but with four newcomers there will be plenty of competition for those jobs and key spots in the playing rotation.

True freshman Kayin Lee is probably the most exciting newcomer to watch. He impressed this spring and showed he’s ready to play this fall. Sophomore Champ Anthony was a late signee out of junior college.

Below is a potential depth chart going into fall drills…

Cornerback

1. D.J. James, Sr. (6-1, 164)

2. J.D. Rhym, So. (6-1, 178)

3. Champ Anthony, So. (5-11, 164) -OR-

3. Colton Hood, TFr. (5-11, 183)

Cornerback

1. Nehemiah Pritchett, Sr. (6-1, 184)

2. Kayin Lee, TFr. (5-11, 181)

3. Tyler Scott, TFr. (6-1, 193)

Nickel

1. Keionte Scott, Jr. (6-0, 188)

2. Donovan Kaufman, Jr. (5-10, 204)

3. Caleb Wooden, So. (6-1, 188)

Quick hitters…

** Rhym missed spring recovering from an injury but is expected to be full speed for the start of preseason practice.

** Secondary coaches Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff like cross-training their players and most can compete at different positions. For example, Kaufman and Wooden can both play safety.

** Anthony, Hood and Scott all enrolled this summer and will have a learning curve to go through before fully pushing for a spot in the playing rotation.

** True freshman JC Hart is listed as a cornerback on the depth chart but is expected to get a first look at wide receiver in fall camp. He could certainly find a spot a cornerback too.