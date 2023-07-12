In many ways, Freeze inherited a nonfunctional o-line when he was hired Nov. 28. He and his staff have worked hard to rebuild it with four transfers and six signees including one from junior college.

In today’s series previewing Hugh Freeze’s first season on the Plains, we take a look at the offensive line.

AUBURN | With nearly 50 percent of Auburn’s roster turned over for the 2023 season, there will be plenty of new faces in the lineup.

It’s likely three of AU’s starters will be newcomers and perhaps all five.

While no job has been officially won, tackles Dillon Wade and Gunner Britton, and center Avery Jones all established themselves with the first-team during spring drills. All three are transfers.

The competition at the guard positions should be much more intense with at least five players competing for two spots.

Below is a potential depth chart going into fall drills…

Left tackle

1. Dillon Wade, Jr. (6-3, 307)

2. Garner Langlo, So. (6-6, 297)

3. Tyler Johnson, TFr. (6-6, 304)

Left guard

1. Jeremiah Wright, Jr. (6-5, 338)

2. Jaden Muskrat, Jr. (6-3, 302)

3. Connor Lew, TFr. (6-3, 290)

4. Bradyn Joiner, TFr. (6-2, 344)

Center

1. Avery Jones, Sr. (6-4, 307)

2. Connor Lew, TFr. (6-3, 290)

3. Jalil Irvin, Sr. (6-3, 319)

Right guard

1. Tate Johnson, Jr. (6-4, 302)

2. Kameron Stutts, Sr. (6-5, 343)

3. E.J. Harris, RFr. (6-5, 331)

Right tackle

1. Gunner Britton, Sr. (6-6, 312)

2. Izavion Miller, Jr.

3. Clay Wedin, TFr.

Quick hitters…

** The strongest contenders at guard are Wright, Johnson, Stutts, Muskrat, Lew and potentially Miller if he was to move inside. Wright and Lew were the starters in A-Day. Stutts is representing AU at SEC Media Days.

** Johnson missed a portion of spring with an elbow injury but should be 100 percent for the start of fall drills.

** Muskrat, a teammate of Wade at Tulsa, transferred in May and will be working under OL coach Jake Thornton for the first time in August.

** If Lew doesn’t win a starting position at guard, he could backup Jones at center this season and move into a starting role in 2024. He was signed as a center.

** There will be a lot of turnover on AU’s offensive line next year and the year after so fall drills will also be important for the young players to establish themselves on the depth chart.

** Most OL coaches like to have the competition for starting jobs resolved a couple of weeks before the first game so the first group can get a lot of snaps working together.

More fall previews: CB/N