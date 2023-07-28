The most high-profile position battle gets underway with the start of fall camp Aug. 3 as Payton Thorne, Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner will all vie for starting quarterback spot.

In today’s series previewing Hugh Freeze’s first season on the Plains, we take a look at the quarterbacks.

AUBURN | With nearly 50 percent of Auburn’s roster turned over for the 2023 season, there will be plenty of new faces in the lineup.

Thorne, a Michigan State transfer, is the odds-on favorite but Ashford returns after starting the final nine games of last season. Freeze plans to cut the competition from three to two after the first 10 days of camp.

Below is a potential depth chart going into fall drills…

Quarterback

1. Payton Thorne, Jr. (6-2, 203) - OR-

1. Robby Ashford, So. (6-3, 218)

3. Holden Geriner, RFr. (6-3, 212)

4. Hank Brown, TFr. (6-4, 201)

Quick hitters…

** Thorne transferred to Auburn this summer after completing 524 of 860 passes (60.9 percent) for 6,494 yards with 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in 29 career games with the Spartans.

** Thorne’s Power 5 starting experience, completion percentage and knowledge of running an RPO offense are his biggest advantages going into the competition.

** Ashford completed 123 of 250 passes (49.2 percent) last season with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 707 yards and seven touchdowns on 153 carries.

** Ashford’s SEC experience and running ability are his two biggest assets going into the competition.

** Geriner redshirted last season before joining the competition in spring. It would be a surprise if he was able to move into the top two but that will be decided on the practice field.

** Brown signed with Auburn in the 2023 class after previously being committed to Freeze at Liberty. He’s expected to redshirt this fall and join the competition in full next spring.

** Freeze has stated he wants to have four scholarship quarterbacks for the start of every preseason practice.

