This is a position in transition after AU added five linebackers from the transfer portal and two more true freshmen in the offseason. The Jack linebacker position includes five newcomers.

In today’s series previewing Hugh Freeze’s first season on the Plains, we take a look at the linebackers.

AUBURN | With nearly 50 percent of Auburn’s roster turned over for the 2023 season, there will be plenty of new faces in the lineup.

Transfers should play key roles. Jalen McLeod and Elijah McAllister will either start or be big parts of the playing rotation at Jack. Austin Keys came out of spring as the probable starter at Mike and Larry Nixon was signed in May to push for a starting spot at Will.

Below is a potential depth chart going into fall drills…

JACK

1. Jalen McLeod, Sr. (6-1, 237)

2. Keldric Faulk, TFr. (6-6, 288) -OR-

2. Elijah McAllister, Sr. (6-6, 271)

4. Stephen Sings, Jr. (6-3, 248)

5. Brenton Williams, TFr. (6-3, 262)

MIKE

1. Austin Keys, Jr. (6-2, 233)

2. Cam Riley, Jr. (6-5, 242)

3. Robert Woodyard, RFr. (6-0, 234)

WILL

1. Larry Nixon III, Sr. (6-1, 231)

2. Wesley Steiner, Sr. (6-0, 245) -OR-

2. Eugene Asante, Jr. (6-1, 222)

4. Powell Gordon, RFr. (6-3, 220)

Quick hitters…

** Riley is one of Auburn’s most versatile overall players. He could potentially start at either Mike or Will, and/or be a big part of the playing rotation. He could also get work at Jack this fall.

** McLeod is probably AU’s best edge pass rusher but might be limited on first or second down due to his size.

** Auburn probably needs Faulk at Jack this fall but his size and athleticism could allow him to be a standout defensive end in the future.

** Both Woodyard and Steiner had solid springs and should be important parts of the playing rotation and be able to help out on special teams. Asante was also improved and should have a role within the defense.

** LSU transfer DeMario Tolan left the team in July and Gordon, who entered the transfer portal in April, elected to return.

** Linebacker coach Josh Aldridge is responsible for the Mike and Will positions while defensive coordinator Ron Roberts coaches the Jacks.

More fall previews: CB/N, OL, DL, WR