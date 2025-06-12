First visit 'shocked' Rivals100 CB

"It was very impressive," Odem said. "It was way better than what I thought. I thought it was in the middle of nowhere. So it shocked me...The town, the campus, the facilities and stuff. It's a great college town."

A spring visit to Odem from McGriff prompted an official visit this summer and the 6-foot-1 cornerback found himself on Auburn's campus this week. It was his first time on campus and there were some things he found surprising about the visit.

Cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff got the Tigers back in the mix.

Auburn did not make the initial top schools for Danny Odem .

Auburn made some progress this week with Odem, who spent time hanging out with coaches and players, watching the team work out and getting to know McGriff better.

"Crime, that's my dog," Odem said. "Great coach, great person."

The Tigers are recruiting Odem at cornerback, battling programs like Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State and Nebraska. He's already visited Oklahoma and Clemson, with future officials to Ohio State (June 13-15), Penn State (June 17-19) and Nebraska (June 20-22).

He'll make his decision not long after getting back from Nebraska, with a decision date set for June 23.

"When I put my top teams, Auburn wasn't in there," Odem said. "Now, in my final decision, Auburn is one of my top teams."

What sticks out the most about Auburn to the Rivals100 cornerback?

"Just SEC football," Odem said. "They won national championships, so that means it can be done again. Just trying to see what the program has done with the past so I know what they can do in the future."