Tigers in top three for Tennessee DB

"Oh man, it's amazing," Tutt said. "It's completely not what I expected — it's actually more than I expected it to be. I'm excited that I got a chance to come down here and explore it all."

Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee are the top three schools for the four-star defensive back from Murfreesboro, Tenn., and the Tigers got the first official visit. He was on campus Tuesday through Thursday, his second ever trip to the Plains.

One thing that stood out to Tutt was how involved head coach Hugh Freeze is in the official visits.

"Even though we were here at like 10 o'clock last night and he's up here chilling with us, taking pictures and stuff like that," Tutt said. "It's like a family here. I know none of the players here, but they welcomed me with open arms, just helping me with whatever I need. Coaches being a family here and just pushing that all on me that it's a family here, and that's true."

He also spent time with safeties coach TJ Rushing and assistant safeties coach Buddy Brosky. The two didn't just tell him that it's a family feel at Auburn, but showed him.

"That's what I love,: Tutt said. "Coach Rushing — we just had a presentation, he likes my ball skills, my ability to tackle, my toughness, my relentlessness. Really I could just fit in at the safety spot. I can track the ball well, I can make plays.

Only three programs are set to host Tutt on official visits. He'll visit Ole Miss next, followed by a trip to Tennessee.

"I really don't have a timeline, really just whenever it feels right," Tutt said. "I'm taking my time going to all these different schools, seeing what I like the best."

What will be the most important factors in that decision?

"Relationships, family opportunity, I want to go to a school where I'm not necessarily going to play right away but I want to work for my spot and be given an opportunity to work for my spot," Tutt said. "It's somewhere that I know I want to be. Auburn has the number one thing in the country where they play the most freshmen, so that's something that's really important to me. That opportunity and relationships. And stability also."