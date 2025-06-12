Auburn battling Georgia for No. 2 TE

"I'd say it went good, just being around Coach (Hugh) Freeze, getting to know a little bit of the coaches more and spending time with a bunch of the players," Prothro said.

The four-star from Bowden, Ga., took his official visit to Auburn this week, as the Tigers are battling their SEC foe for one of the nation's best tight ends.

Prothro's been to Auburn several times prior, but spent more time on this visit going more in-depth on what Auburn's plan is for its players off the field. Other highlights of the visit included spending more time with Freeze and tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua.

"Just Coach Freeze making me feel like I'm a priority here," Prothro said. "Coach Ben just making me feel like I'm really needed here and that they really want me. I fit in with what they do here. "

He'd rate his official visit a nine out of 10.

"I had a really good time here, just spending time with the coaches and just them making me feel like a family," Prothro said.

Two more programs are set to host Prothro on a visit this month, with Florida getting him on campus this weekend and Texas next weekend. He doesn't have an exact timeline for a decision, but is leaning toward the summer.

Prothro noted that Auburn sits at No. 2 behind Georgia, with Kirby Smart a big reason why the Bulldogs are in front. How close is it?

"I'd say it's pretty close right now, just after these visits, sit down with my family and just weigh out my options," Prothro said.