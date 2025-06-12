Tigers lead with two visits to go

AUBURN | Auburn made quite an impression on Devonte Anderson during his first-ever visit.
Perhaps enough to make it home for the next three to four years for the standout defensive back from West Orange in Winter Garden, Fla.
“They definitely fall in at the No. 1 spot for right now,” said Anderson. “They really believe in my skill, that I’ll come in and play early and that I’m an impact player.”
Anderson, 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, said Louisville, UCF, Rutgers, Maryland and Miami are also high on his list. He has remaining official visits to Maryland and Miami over the next two weekends before he makes a final decision.
“It’s gotta be a school that feels like home,” said Anderson of what matters most in his decision.
Auburn is recruiting Anderson as a cornerback. He spent time during his official with cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff and head coach Hugh Freeze.
“It was very great. I love the coaching staff. I love the whole environment of Auburn. It was very good,” said Anderson.
“Just the coaches keeping it real. The coaches really pouring into me, wanting me. Just telling me I’m one of the top CB’s on their board.”
The Tigers also have one other factor in their corner going into Anderson’s final couple of visits and decision.
“Auburn felt like home. It’s not too far from home either. So it would be a good fit for me and my family,” said Anderson.
Anderson is rated a three-star by Rivals