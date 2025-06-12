Tigers lead with two visits to go

AUBURN | Auburn made quite an impression on Devonte Anderson during his first-ever visit. Perhaps enough to make it home for the next three to four years for the standout defensive back from West Orange in Winter Garden, Fla. “They definitely fall in at the No. 1 spot for right now,” said Anderson. “They really believe in my skill, that I’ll come in and play early and that I’m an impact player.”

Auburn leads with two more official visits to go. (Photo by Caleb Jones/AuburnSports.com)

Anderson, 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, said Louisville, UCF, Rutgers, Maryland and Miami are also high on his list. He has remaining official visits to Maryland and Miami over the next two weekends before he makes a final decision. “It’s gotta be a school that feels like home,” said Anderson of what matters most in his decision. Auburn is recruiting Anderson as a cornerback. He spent time during his official with cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff and head coach Hugh Freeze.