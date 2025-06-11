Anderson's fourth trip includes more familiar faces

JC Anderson long ago was convinced that Auburn was a special place.

Now he's working to convince his family.

The Illinois tight end made his fourth trip to the Plains last weekend and this time journeyed with a van-load of relatives to experience his official visit. He wanted them to experience the Southern hospitality — and see Auburn's rapidly growing campus -- that has captured his imagination every time he hits campus.

"It’s big for me to have them understand what I’m seeing and what I’m basing my decision off of," Anderson said. "I can only tell them how nice Auburn is. They’ve got to see it. I needed them here."

Anderson's closest relationship here is with tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua, who's been Anderson's primary recruiter for more than a year now. They talk about the team and ways Auburn will improve with Anderson in the lineup, but this trip, Anderson said, featured a different tenor.

"He’s all about the core values, the family of Auburn and how he’s not only going to grow me as a player but as a man and as a future husband and father, too," Anderson said. "That hits deep. He’s a great dude. He knows me pretty well, I know him pretty well."

The trip to the Plains last weekend likely will be Anderson's last before making his decision. He's set a target date of July 1 and is expected to choose between Auburn, Ole Miss and University of Illinois. Anderson also recently visited North Carolina.

"It’s real close for sure," he said. "It’s crunch time for me. I’m getting there week by week."