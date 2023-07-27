The safety position is the only one that didn’t receive a boost from a transfer or late signee. A big part of that was probably seniors Zion Puckett and Jaylin Simpson, who have combined to play in 70 career game with 33 starts.

In today’s series previewing Hugh Freeze’s first season on the Plains, we take a look at the safeties.

AUBURN | With nearly 50 percent of Auburn’s roster turned over for the 2023 season, there will be plenty of new faces in the lineup.

The rest of the group is far less experienced with no career starts among five players

Below is a potential depth chart going into fall drills…

Strong safety

1. Zion Puckett, Sr. (6-0, 226)

2. Austin Ausberry, RFr. (6-0, 200)

3. Terrance Love, TFr. (6-2, 211)

Free safety

1. Jaylin Simpson, Sr. (6-1, 178)

2. Marquise Gilbert, Jr. (6-2, 186)

3. Sylvester Smith, TFr. (5-11, 186) -OR-

3. C.J. Johnson, TFr. (6-2, 202)

Quick hitters…

** Puckett started all 11 games last fall and enters his senior season with 21 career starts. He is a leader among the position group and the entire team. He has 112 career tackles and 4.5 tackles-for-loss.

** Simpson was a standout after switching from cornerback to safety for the final four games last season. He remained at safety this spring, drawing a lot of praise from his coaches including being called a “Sunday player” by Zac Etheridge.

** Gilbert stepped up his play this spring after transferring from junior college a year ago.

** Love, Smith and Johnson all enrolled at the end of May.

** While listed as nickels, both Donovan Kaufman and Caleb Wooden can also play safety.

EDIT: Cayden Bridges was removed from Auburn's 2023 roster on July 27 and the preview updated to include his absence.

More fall previews: CB/N, OL, DL, WR, LB, TE