It’s probably Auburn best position group when you combine talent, experience and leadership. Rivaldo Fairweather, Luke Deal, Tyler Fromm and Brandon Frazier have combined to play in 120 career college games, and Micah Riley is a talented redshirt freshman.

In today’s series previewing Hugh Freeze’s first season on the Plains, we take a look at the tight ends.

AUBURN | With nearly 50 percent of Auburn’s roster turned over for the 2023 season, there will be plenty of new faces in the lineup.

Fairweather is the most interesting of the bunch after transferring from FIU. He combined for 54 receptions for 838 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons and brings the Tigers a legit big-play threat at the position.

Below is a potential depth chart going into fall drills…

TIGHT END

1. Rivaldo Fairweather, Jr. (6-4, 251)

2. Luke Deal, Sr. (65, 255) -OR-

2. Tyler Fromm, Sr. (6-5, 241)

4. Brandon Frazier, Sr. (6-7, 267) -OR-

4. Micah Riley, RFr. (6-5, 247)

Quick hitters…

** Fairweather, Deal and Fromm should all be considered starters and Auburn could be using a lot of two tight end sets this fall. They’re going to play a lot of snaps, especially with question marks at receiver.

** Deal and Fromm are versatile enough to also work in at H-back and fullback when needed. They’re experience playing in the SEC should be very valuable to an offense that will be featuring a lot of newcomers.

** Freeze has mentioned the leadership from the tight end room on several occasions since he took over and invited Deal to represent the team at SEC Media Days last week.

** Frazier deserves a lot of credit for sticking it out at Auburn throughout the all the coaching changes with just four career receptions.

** Riley played in four games last year but didn’t record a reception.

