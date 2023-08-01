Special teams should be a team strength with Auburn returning starters at every position along with bringing in former All-American kick returner Brian Battie from USF.

In today’s series previewing Hugh Freeze’s first season on the Plains, we take a look at the special teams.

AUBURN | With nearly 50 percent of Auburn’s roster turned over for the 2023 season, there will be plenty of new faces in the lineup.

The core returns with punter Oscar Chapman back for his fourth season as the starter, kicker Alex McPherson back after starting the final three games of last season and snapper Jacob Quattlebaum back as the starter for a third season.

Below is a potential depth chart going into fall drills…

Kicker

1. Alex McPherson, RFr. (5-9, 154)

2. Evan McGuire, So. (6-5, 224)

3. Marshall Meyers, So. (5-7, 215)

Punter

1. Oscar Chapman, Sr. (6-3, 204)

2. Gabriel Russo, TFr. (6-0, 223)

Snapper

1. Jacob Quattlebaum, Sr. (6-1, 234)

2. Reed Hughes, So. (6-1, 232)

3. Kyle Vaccarella, So. (6-3, 229)

Kick return

1. Brian Battie, Jr. (5-7, 170) - AND-

1. Jarquez Hunter, Jr. (5-10, 212)

2. Damari Alston, So. (5-10, 209) -AND-

2. Keionte Scott, Jr. (6-0, 188)

Punt return

1. Keionte Scott, Jr. (6-0, 188)

2. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Sr. (5-10, 167)

3. Brian Battie, Jr. (5-7, 170)

Quick hitters…

** Chapman has averaged 43.4 yards per punt on 142 attempts. AU’s 2022 special teams player of the year was named third-team preseason All-SEC.

** McPherson made 6 of 7 field goal attempts last season with a long of 51 yards against Western Kentucky. He was also named third-team preseason All-SEC.

** Hughes has served as Quattlebaum’s top backup for the previous two seasons.

** A 2021 kick return All-American, Battie returned 59 kickoffs for 1,427 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons at USF. He could also get a look as a punt returner at AU.

** Hunter led AU in kick returns last season with 14 for 302 yards. Scott was AU’s leading punt returner with 14 for 134 yards.

** Other than Battie, don’t read too much into the players listed at kick and punt return. With more than 40 newcomers on the roster, a number of players could get a look at both positions during fall camp.

