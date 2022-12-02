“He did really good. He had a couple of games where he hit multiple home runs. Hit for the most average,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Had a chance to go play professional baseball. You know I was excited when he decided to come back.

The senior led Auburn with a .450 average during five weeks of practice in October and November.

AUBURN | Nate LaRue was perhaps the SEC’s nest defensive catcher last season. If this fall is any indication, he could become one of the conference’s top hitting catchers too.

“Because if you’re going to make a good college baseball team, you’ve got to be good close to home plate. And that does start with catcher.”

LaRue hit .211 with eight doubles, six home runs and 34 RBI last season. Six of his doubles and four of his home runs came in league play.

Defensively, he threw out 12 of 22 base runners, had a .955 fielding percentage and committed just two errors in 442 chances.

In addition to taking on a bigger role on offense, LaRue is expected to be a key team leader in 2023.

“I give Nate LaRue a lot of credit. He’s gone from trying to find his own way, get himself in the lineup probably coming out of Arlington, that trip last year, to solidifying himself, to now where he’s coaching other players,” said Thompson. “Those are the aha moments for me where I’m like I know this guy has arrived. He’s developed offensively. Has the same ability to catch where he did a great job last year. He’s still throwing runners out. But he’s leading at a higher level and had a more complete offensive fall for us.

“I’m excited about Nate LaRue. I think that going into the season, for me, if he can keep working in this next phase and if he stays true to himself this fall and brings it back out to begin preparations for the season when we get back together, I think he’s about as good at his position than anybody in America.”

Auburn opens the season with a three-game series against Indiana at Plainsman Park Feb. 17-19.

MORE FROM FALL BALL

Rested Sheehan expected back for preseason

Pitching staff has 'a lot of weapons'

Tigers adding highly-ranked class

Pitching steps up in World Series

NOTEBOOK: Tigers host Tide in fall exhibition

Leaders emerging in Auburn's infield

A rock for Auburn's young staff

Newcomers impress

Newcomers can make 'unbelievable impact'

Foster making familiar move