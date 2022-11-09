A total of 17 high school prospects will sign with the Tigers in the 2023 class Wednesday including seven ranked in the top 200 nationally by Perfect Game and three Team USA players.

“When looking back at this class, this is about how you would want to put one together. From a high school position player standpoint it’s right up the middle,” said Auburn assistant coach Karl Nonemaker. “There’s a good mix between left-handed bats and right-handed bats. As we all know, left-handed bats are hard to find but lineups in the SEC average close to five left-handed at bats in it.

“What’s the best way to counter that is left-handed pitching. This is a class where some of our best pitchers, not all of them, but some of our best are left-handed. A couple of the right-handers have really good secondary pitches.”

The three Team USA standouts to sign with Auburn include the nation’s No. 5 player, infielder Kevin McGonigle, the No. 37 player, infielder Colt Emerson and the No. 131st player, right-handed pitcher Cam Tilly.

As a sophomore and junior at Monsignor Bonner in Aldan, Pa., McGonigle batted .482 with 18 home runs and 55 RBI. Emerson hit .459 with five home runs, 21 RBI and 12 stolen bases as a junior at John Glenn in Cambridge, Ohio.

Tilly was 7-0 with a 0.68 ERA and 71 strikeouts as a junior at Castle in Newburgh, Ind. His fastball has been clocked as high as 95 mph.

The class also includes No. 65 Griffin Graves, a left-handed pitcher and outfielder from Jackson, Tenn., No. 153 Drew Sofield, a left-handed pitcher from Hiawassee, Ga., No. 185 Colton Wombles, a catcher from Central in Phenix City, Ala., No. 190 Bjorn Johnson, a left-handed pitcher from Seattle, Wash., No. 222 Cade Belyeu, an outfielder from Auburn, Ala., and No. 270 Eric Guevara, an infielder from Panama.

Sofield reclassified from the 2024 class but will miss his final season of high school after undergoing Tommy John surgery a couple of months ago. Guevara was a standout for Team Panama this summer and joins McGonigle and Emerson as potential starting shortstops at Auburn.

The rest of the class includes outfielder Chris Johnston from Vestavia Hills, Ala., infielder Sam Robertson from Anniston, Ala., infielder Cole Edwards and right-handed pitcher Tyler Wilson from Hoover, Ala., right-handed pitcher Trevor Booton from LaGrange, Ga., right-handed pitcher Alex Petrovic from Cypress, Texas, left-handed pitcher Konner Keplinger from Top Road, Ala. and left-handed pitcher Tyler Smith from Pittsburgh, Pa.

The 2023 class will enroll at Auburn next fall and be eligible to play during the 2024 season.