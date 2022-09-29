Foster making familiar move
AUBURN | Will Holland did it in 2018. It was Ryan Bliss in 2020 and then Brody Moore in 2022.
All three made the switch to shortstop after playing at least one season at second base. Cole Foster is set to do the same in 2023.
“Bliss took me under his wing. I learned a lot from him. He taught me everything I needed to know as a freshman coming into an SEC program,” said Foster. “And then I did my time. My freshman year, last year played with Brody, learned a lot from Brody. He's a phenomenal shortstop, phenomenal teammate, awesome guy.
“And so that’s the route I'm taking, I'm just blessed to be here.”
Eighth-year coach Butch Thompson puts a priority on signing high school shortstops and converting many of them to different positions. That was the case for Foster, who was a standout shortstop at Plano (Texas) Senior before becoming a backup infielder as a freshman at Auburn in 2021.
Foster hit .267 as the starting second baseman last season with nine home runs and 47 RBI. He opened the Auburn Regional going 4 of 6 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI in a 19-7 win over Southeastern Louisiana.
He’ll enter 2023 as the starting shortstop and a key switch-hitting bat in the middle of the lineup.
“We’re excited about Cole Foster,” said Thompson. “Looks like we're gonna do the same thing for the third year in a row where Foster played second and is gonna get a chance to play short.”
With Foster moving to shortstop, senior Mason Land, sophomore Brody Moss and junior college transfer Caden Green are expected to compete for the starting job at second base.
Auburn began fall practice last week. The Tigers will host Louisiana Oct. 15 and Alabama Oct. 28 in two fall exhibition games.