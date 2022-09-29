AUBURN | Will Holland did it in 2018. It was Ryan Bliss in 2020 and then Brody Moore in 2022. All three made the switch to shortstop after playing at least one season at second base. Cole Foster is set to do the same in 2023. “Bliss took me under his wing. I learned a lot from him. He taught me everything I needed to know as a freshman coming into an SEC program,” said Foster. “And then I did my time. My freshman year, last year played with Brody, learned a lot from Brody. He's a phenomenal shortstop, phenomenal teammate, awesome guy.

Foster had a breakout 2022 season, helping Auburn to the CWS. (Alabama athletics)

“And so that’s the route I'm taking, I'm just blessed to be here.” Eighth-year coach Butch Thompson puts a priority on signing high school shortstops and converting many of them to different positions. That was the case for Foster, who was a standout shortstop at Plano (Texas) Senior before becoming a backup infielder as a freshman at Auburn in 2021. Foster hit .267 as the starting second baseman last season with nine home runs and 47 RBI. He opened the Auburn Regional going 4 of 6 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI in a 19-7 win over Southeastern Louisiana.