Longhorns clinch series

“I’m not sure how many runs we would have scored if it hadn’t been for Irish the first two days,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “The lineup is just not evaluating pitches. We’re taking strikes and swinging at balls and that hasn’t worked well for us.”

No. 1 Texas clinched the series with an 8-3 win over the 6th-ranked Tigers Friday night at Disch-Falk Field behind another strong pitching performance.

Ike Irish hit two more home runs, but the rest of Auburn’s lineup continued to struggle.

Auburn falls to 27-12 overall and 9-8 in the SEC.

AU stranded 10 base runners, going 3 of 18 with runners on base and 0 of 8 with runners in scoring position.

Irish was 3 of 4 with three RBI, hitting a 2-run home run in the fifth inning and a solo home run in the seventh, both with two outs.

Including Thursday night’s 3-2 loss, Irish is 4 of 8 with three home runs and five RBI in the series. The rest of AU’s lineup is just 7 of 55 (.127).

AU starter Cade Fisher (1-1) took the loss allowing four runs on six hits and one walk in 3.1 innings. Dylan Watts allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits and one walk in 3.0 innings.

Griffin Graves threw 1.1 scoreless innings and Ben Schorr got the final out in the eighth.

The series concludes Saturday at noon CT on SECN+/ESPN+.