Tigers swept

The Tigers fall to 27-13 overall and 9-9 in the SEC.

The Longhorns scored five runs in the first inning and two more in the second to complete a three-game sweep with a 14-2 run-rule win in seven innings Saturday afternoon at Disch-Falk Field.

“They got nine more runs with two outs there,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “We got right there and couldn’t finish any innings for a series, which seemed to be the theme. They got balls to hit in the zone, up out over the plate over and over. And when we needed to have a big at-bat, we chased vertical or chased in the other batter’s box.

“So frustrating seeing us be able to do it on a run and just not be able to do that for an entire series is disappointing.”

AU starter Andreas Alvarez (1-1) took the loss allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits in 1.0 inning. Ryan Hetzler allowed four runs in 3.1 innings, Parker Carlson no runs in 0.2 innings, Mason Koch no runs in 1.0 inning, Hayden Murphy four runs without recording an out and Jett Johnston one run in 0.2 innings.

Ike Irish provided most of Auburn’s offense, hitting a solo home run in the first. He finished the series 5 of 11 with four home runs and six RBI while the rest of AU’s lineup was 10 of 77 (.130) with no RBI.

Bub Terrell hit a double in the seventh and scored on a wild pitch.

Auburn returns home next week hosting No. 14 Georgia Tech Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT on the SEC Network and Mississippi State for a three-game series beginning Friday night at 6 p.m.