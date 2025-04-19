Tigers add D-II star

AUBURN | Auburn has added another key transfer to its 2025-26 roster.

The Tigers landed a commitment from former Lincoln Memorial wing Elyjah Freeman Saturday over a number of other offers including Tennessee and Indiana.

Freeman, 6-foot-8, averaged 19.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists at the DII school last season. He shot .578 from the floor, .463 from 3-point range and .802 from the free throw line.

Originally from Palm Beach, Fla., Freeman had a career-high 36 points against Carson Newman. He was named South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year

He joins UCF wing Keyshawn Hall, Mississippi State big KeyShawn Murphy and Texas Tech guard Kevin Overton as Auburn additions from the portal. AU also signed two JUCO players in the spring period in center Emeka Opurum and wing Abdul Bashir.

Auburn signed four-star guards Kaden Magwood and Simon Walker, and four-star forward Sebastian Williams-Adams in the early period.