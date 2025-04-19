Transfer DL: AU visit 'everything I could've asked for'

"I love it around here, I ain't gonna lie," Ash said. "It's a very big change from where I just came from, and it kind of reminded me of where I started. It's definitely a full circle moment for me, and I'm ready to take it on with a full head of steam."

The Tigers hosted Ash for an official visit beginning Friday and concluding Saturday morning, the first program to get him on campus. Ash had spent the previous three seasons at Florida A&M after transferring from Wake Forest.

Last season for Florida A&M, Ash recorded 44 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He jumped in the portal Thursday, and Auburn's resume of culture and family atmosphere is what made it a spot that the 6-foot-4 lineman wanted to visit.

"The visit was nice," Ash said. "Everything I could've asked for, everybody was nice, ready to help, ask their questions if I had any. It was definitely a good time."

Ash spent time meeting with defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams while on the visit. The two discussed Ash's potential fit along the defensive line, while Ash also had high praise for defensive coordinator DJ Durkin's scheme.

"[King-Williams] sees a lot in me, he sees a lot of athleticism, and ways he can use it in their scheme," Ash said. "Their scheme is second to none from what I'm hearing. There's been guys that have been produced and showed that his scheme isn't short of perfect. It's been a lot, but I'm grateful for it."

There's also an opportunity for Ash to become a key rotational piece who brings experience to the table.

"I like the fact that we got two senior guys going on, chasing their dreams," Ash said. "Now it's more open for a guy with a little more experience. I know the guys that are in the room are right now. They've been good rotational guys, great rotational guys even. The coaches talk highly of everybody in the room and I feel like with a rotation, it'll be a scary night. Scary night every Saturday."

Ash has a few more visits lined up, but wants to keep which programs he'll visit to himself. However, he intends to come to a decision sooner rather than later.

"I want to get rolling quick," Ash said. "I need to get in, learn schemes and all this good stuff. It’s not gonna take long."