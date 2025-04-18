Tigers drop series to Tennessee

“We had some things not go our way,” said co-head coach Chris Malveaux. “It’s hard to not respond as an athlete in that situation. We just got to make sure we don’t let the frustrations linger. It took a couple innings, and we struggled to power through. I love the fight towards the end. We were able to string some things together offensively, but we just have to find a way to make it happen tomorrow.”

The Tigers struck out 14 times in a 6-4 loss, unable to recover from a five-run Tennessee second inning that put Auburn in an early deficit.

Seeking to even the series against Tennessee, Auburn fell short Friday night.

Nelia Peralta opened the scoring in the first inning with a solo home run, a contrast to the opener that saw five scoreless innings from both teams the night prior. Tennessee answered in the bottom of the frame with a two-out RBI triple, before opening things up in the second inning.

SJ Geurin, who started the game for Auburn, struck out the first batter of the inning before giving up a single and an RBI triple. Haley Rainey then took over in the circle, intentionally walking a batter ahead of an RBI groundout.

Rainey then gave up a three-run home run with two outs and Tennessee gained a comfortable 6-1 lead after two innings.

Anna Wohlers pushed a run across for Auburn in the fourth with an RBI single, while Peralta and AnnaLea Adams both recorded RBI in the fifth to make it a two-run game.

Six of the next seven Auburn batters struck out, as the Tigers tallied 14 strikeouts.

The series finale is set for 1 p.m. CST Saturday on the SEC Network.