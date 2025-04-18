Transfer WR has standout spring

Fields, 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds, had 39 catches for 463 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. He’s stepped up as a playmaker throughout spring practice.

A strong group was strengthened in the offseason with the addition of two transfers including Horatio Fields from Wake Forest.

AUBURN | Wide receiver may be Auburn’s best position going into this fall.

“I love long receivers. Always have,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “I think now we’ve got some of those that fit that mold. And Horatio certainly does. He’s stood out.”

Fields has also stepped forward as a leader in the receiver room, which includes fellow transfer, Eric Singleton, and five underclassmen. Two more freshmen are scheduled to join the group this summer.

“I've been just been making my strides and carrying things I learned at Wake Forest -- trying to be professional all the time,” said Fields. “I'm bringing that same kind of coaching over here, and I think they gravitate to it.”

Fields said he’s already developed good chemistry with quarterbacks Jackson Arnold and Deuce Knight, who are also newcomers. Arnold transferred from Oklahoma and Knight is a true freshman.

“You do exactly what you need to do, and the ball's on the money. The only thing you can do is catch the ball,” said Fields. “I'm very excited we have those QBs, especially Deuce with his talent and Jackson Arnold with his touch. We're pretty good. They're holding it down for us.”

Fields said he chose Auburn out of the portal for an opportunity to compete in the SEC and push himself to reach the next level.

“Guys that I surround myself with -- starting with the receivers and great competition, the coaches putting me in position for my main goal, which is to get to the league. And I believe Auburn is my fit,” he said.

Auburn opens the season Aug. 29 at Baylor.